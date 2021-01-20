Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Abby Dowse Pulls Down Her Shorts & Gets On Her Knees For Sultry Instagram Share
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse rang in the new week with a sultry share for her 2.7 million followers on Instagram. The gorgeous blonde went scantily clad in a skimpy pair of white Daisy Dukes, sending temperatures soaring on her page as she got on her knees on the floor and pulled down her unbuttoned shorts.

The blond beauty flaunted her sculpted legs as she posed with her knees widely spread. Her toned thighs were left in full view of the camera by the teeny shorts, which sported a distressed trim that called even more attention to her sexy pins. Abby paired the item with a deep-blue bodysuit, pulling down her shorts low enough to reveal the top's insanely high cut -- and exposing much of her chiseled lower body in the process.

The model's slender hips were fully bared in the racy number, whose deep-cut sides grazed just below the ribs. Two sets of thick straps accentuated her waist and trim midriff, creating sexy cutouts across the flanks and teasing even more skin. The bodysuit's daring neckline also grabbed attention, extending far past Abby's chest and putting her braless cleavage on display. Its long, fitted sleeves provided some coverage to her flawless figure, putting extra emphasis on what was left on show.

The revealing look was accessorized in abundance, as Abby rocked large hoop earrings, a stylish boho ring, and a dainty bracelet. A layered necklace adorned the hottie's plentiful décolletage, further highlighting her perky assets. The babe coordinated her manicure with her Daisy Dukes, showing off her bright white nails as she fanned her fingers over her bare thighs. She wore matching sneakers, which featured clunky platform soles. Her hair was pulled up into a messy ponytail, which she secured with a white scrunchie.

The smokeshow peered into the camera with a tantalizing stare and parted her lips in a provocative way. Her hip was cocked, as was her shoulder, and her chiseled midsection was perfectly stretched. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, highlighting her striking features.

The scorching snap was a big hit with Abby's online admirers, racking up more than 11,600 likes in under an hour. The model tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the smoking-hot outfit, which was heavily complimented in the comments section of the post. Fans remarked on the flattering color, telling Abby the blue brought out her eyes and fabulous tan. They also complimented her shoes and gushed over her overall seductive appearance.

"Wowww this outfit looks incredible on you," wrote one person, followed by a pair of loving emoji. "With the Chuck Taylors on too."

"OH MY GOD!!! You are breathtaking!!!" raved another fan.

"Blue is your colour," chimed in a third admirer, who also left a string of blue hearts. "Can't get enough of you babe."

"A goddess among women. You are one of a kind!" wrote a fourth devotee.

