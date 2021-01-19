Celeste Bright Rocks The Tiniest Bikini While Working On Her Tan In St. Barth's

Celeste Bright is keeping the vacation content coming.

After spending the first few weeks of 2021 in Tulum, Mexico, the model jetted off to St. Barth's, which she celebrated with a sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed. The photo was snapped in the beautiful Caribbean island, per the geotag, where Celeste soaked up some sun by a luxurious pool. She propped herself up on one elbow as she laid on her side, her platinum locks falling wildly around her head as she gazed back at the camera with a smoldering stare.

A stunning view of vibrant greenery and the vast ocean could be seen in the background of the shot, giving it a tropical vibe. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was Celeste herself that truly captivated her audience as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a tiny bikini.

The 26-year-old stunned in the skimpy two-piece that boasted a bold neon pink-and-orange color scheme that popped against her deep tan. The set included a color-blocked top with itty-bitty adjustable cups that sat far apart on her chest, leaving her ample cleavage exposed. A glimpse of sideboob could also be seen in the steamy photo, while the number's thin shoulder straps offered a peek at her toned arms.

The bottom half of the model's swimsuit was even more risque. It boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her long lean legs in their entirety, as well as her bodacious curves. She drew attention to her pert derriere by resting one hand on her enviable buns. Meanwhile, the garment's waistband fit snugly around her taut midriff, accentuating her tiny waist and chiseled abs.

It wasn't long before Celeste's followers took note of the eye-popping shot. It has racked up nearly 15,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments.

"You're so gorgeous," one person wrote.

"PERFECT," praised another fan.

"What a hottie with a body," a third follower quipped.

"Amazing shot all the way around," added a fourth admirer.

Fans can likely expect plenty of new content from Celeste during her trip to St. Barth's, as she flooded her feed with posts during her previous vacation in Mexico. In one upload from the trip, the model rocked a daringly short black dress with a plunging neckline that just barely covered her backside. The update proved to be another hit, earning over 22,000 likes and 311 comments to date.