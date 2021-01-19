Haley Kalil Flaunts Gym-Honed Physique In A Daringly Cheeky Bodysuit & Denim Jacket For Sultry Photo Op

Haley Kalil has been putting in some serious work at the gym this past year, and it certainly shows. She showcased the results of her dedicated fitness regimen in a stunning new post to her Instagram page this weekend that brought some serious heat to her feed.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model shared two eye-popping black-and-white images from a recent photo op, which a tag on the first slide credited to Los Angeles-based photographer Josh Ryan. Haley posed with her backside to the camera in the first shot and spread her legs apart in a provocative manner as she gazed back at the lens with a sultry stare.

The 28-year-old looked absolutely incredible as she flaunted her gym-honed physique in a racy black bodysuit that fit her slender frame like a glove. The number boasted a cheeky thong style that exposed her enviable buns almost in their entirety, as well as her curvy hips and shapely thighs. Its daringly high-cut design upped the ante of the model's racy display, as it spanned to the middle of her torso and teased a peek at her tiny waist. The one-piece also showed off Haley's toned arms and shoulders thanks to its racerback cut.

Haley revealed the front half of her look in the second slide of the upload, where she posed directly in front of the camera with her thighs slightly apart. The 180-degree turn revealed another look at her bombshell curves, as well as a teasing glimpse of sideboob that made its way into the shot as a result of the bodysuit's wide armholes.

She held an oversized denim jacket by its collar behind her as her fiery red locks spilled messily over her shoulders, appearing slightly damp and stringy as she worked the lens. The model also wore a blissful expression on her face with her eyes closed while parting her plump lips in a sultry manner.

The double-pic update attracted the attention of many of Haley's 356,000 followers on the social media platform, who have awarded it over 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments after just nine hours of going live.

"You are ripped!!! Hello BAWDY!!! Strong is sexy!" one person wrote.

"You look absolutely incredible! Hard work pays off!!" another fan praised.

"Goalssss. You're influencing me to keep it up at the gym," a third follower remarked.

"You are the most beautiful," a fourth admirer added.

After all of Haley's hard work at the gym, it's no wonder she likes to show off her phenomenal figure on social media. In another recent post, the beauty oozed Baywatch vibes as she displayed her ample assets in a bold red swimsuit. That look proved to be a hit as well, racking up more than 8,000 likes and 173 comments to date.