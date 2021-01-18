Bella Thorne Heats Up The Snowy Outdoors As She Poses In Black Lingerie

Bella Thorne is attracting some viral attention from a steamy photoshoot taken in the snowy outdoors.

As The Daily Mail reported, the 23-year-old actress and social media maven shared a series of images from a shoot that saw her wearing some skimpy black lingerie as she posed amid the falling snow outside.

In one of the snaps, Thorne raised an arm in the air and licked her lips as she stood on an outdoor deck, surrounded by falling snowflakes. In another shot, she flashed a smile while standing on the snow-covered wooden deck.

As the report noted, she took to her Instagram stories to share more revealing glimpses of her body and some honest remarks about her appearance. In one of the captions, she told followers about an upcoming visit to the dermatologist to treat an acne scar.

"So excited to go see @simonourianmd1 for a crazy acne scar lazer," she wrote, adding, "U can't really see them but I can and in different lighting u can see them."

Thorne has long been open about her ongoing struggles with acne, often taking to social media to show off her treatments and pointing out pictures where it is visible. Back in 2017, she took to Snapchat to show fans a chemical peel she was undergoing. As Teen Vogue reported at the time, the clip included some very raw images of Thorne's skincare regimen.

"These were giant patches of skin running from Bella's nose to her chin, and it got so extreme that she eventually grabbed a pair of scissors to snip off the peeling layers," the report said.

Thorne had more revealing images to share with her followers this weekend. After the snowy photo shoot, she changed out of the black ensemble and into an all-white outfit for another series of selfies taken back inside the warmth of her bedroom, The Daily Mail noted.

Getty Images | Jason Kempin

As The Inquisitr noted, Thorne's fans have seen a number of revealing glimpses of herself wearing lingerie in the past. Earlier this month, she took to the social media site to share a throwback video of herself wearing a sexy Halloween costume emulating the Beetlejuice character Lydia Deetz. In the Instagram video, the former Disney Channel star wore a set of crimson lingerie that showed off plenty of cleavage and sparked some viral attention from her followers. The post racked up more than 550,000 likes and attracted plenty of gushing comments from her fans.