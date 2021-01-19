Ana Cheri Commands Attention In A Racy Black Bikini That Exposes Her Ample Cleavage And Sideboob

Ana Cheri commanded the attention of her massive online audience as she showcased her bodacious figure in a hot new Instagram photo on Sunday. The model sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her assets in a racy swimwear look that left very little to the imagination.

The January 17 post featured Ana posing in a large bedroom, which was furnished with a cozy bed covered in white linens and several pillows. She stood directly in front of the camera and pushed her hips out slightly to the side to help accentuate her dangerous curves. Her piercing brown eyes were locked on the lens as she pursed her plump lips in a sultry manner while the wind blew her wavy brunette locks messily around her head.

Ana looked ready to head out for a relaxing day by the pool in the sizzling snap, as she was clad in a daring black bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The swimwear look included a skimpy top with thick shoulder straps that highlighted her toned arms. The number's plunging neckline allowed for an eye-popping display of her colossal cleavage, while its barely there cups added a glimpse of sideboob to the smoking-hot scene. It also had a long band with gold grommets that fit snugly around her ribcage, helping define her slender frame.

The social media star rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms that were just as risque, if not more. The piece left her curvy hips and sculpted thighs well on display for her followers to admire. A sexy cutout fell in the middle of the piece, exposing Ana's flat tummy as she worked the lens. Meanwhile, the swimwear's thick waistband clasped right above her navel with a gold buckle that drew attention to her tiny waist and chiseled abs.

Many of Ana's 12.5 million Instagram followers took note of the steamy shot, which has racked up over 154,000 likes after 10 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show some love for the buxom beauty.

"Thank you for existing beautiful baby," one person wrote.

"You're a goddess," another fan praised.

"You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing," a third follower gushed.

"Perfection," a fourth admirer added.

Though Ana was suited up for a day by the pool in the most recent addition to her feed, she recently spent a few days playing in the snow. One post from her time in the beautiful winter wonderland featured her defying the cold by ditching her top while sporting a pair of vibrant red snow pants and suspenders. Fans went wild for that update as well, awarding it more than 197,000 likes and 1,523 comments to date.