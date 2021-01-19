Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 19, 2021
Ana Cheri Commands Attention In A Racy Black Bikini That Exposes Her Ample Cleavage And Sideboob
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Ana Cheri commanded the attention of her massive online audience as she showcased her bodacious figure in a hot new Instagram photo on Sunday. The model sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her assets in a racy swimwear look that left very little to the imagination.

The January 17 post featured Ana posing in a large bedroom, which was furnished with a cozy bed covered in white linens and several pillows. She stood directly in front of the camera and pushed her hips out slightly to the side to help accentuate her dangerous curves. Her piercing brown eyes were locked on the lens as she pursed her plump lips in a sultry manner while the wind blew her wavy brunette locks messily around her head.

Ana looked ready to head out for a relaxing day by the pool in the sizzling snap, as she was clad in a daring black bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The swimwear look included a skimpy top with thick shoulder straps that highlighted her toned arms. The number's plunging neckline allowed for an eye-popping display of her colossal cleavage, while its barely there cups added a glimpse of sideboob to the smoking-hot scene. It also had a long band with gold grommets that fit snugly around her ribcage, helping define her slender frame.

The social media star rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms that were just as risque, if not more. The piece left her curvy hips and sculpted thighs well on display for her followers to admire. A sexy cutout fell in the middle of the piece, exposing Ana's flat tummy as she worked the lens. Meanwhile, the swimwear's thick waistband clasped right above her navel with a gold buckle that drew attention to her tiny waist and chiseled abs.

Many of Ana's 12.5 million Instagram followers took note of the steamy shot, which has racked up over 154,000 likes after 10 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show some love for the buxom beauty.

"Thank you for existing beautiful baby," one person wrote.

"You're a goddess," another fan praised.

"You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing," a third follower gushed.

"Perfection," a fourth admirer added.

Though Ana was suited up for a day by the pool in the most recent addition to her feed, she recently spent a few days playing in the snow. One post from her time in the beautiful winter wonderland featured her defying the cold by ditching her top while sporting a pair of vibrant red snow pants and suspenders. Fans went wild for that update as well, awarding it more than 197,000 likes and 1,523 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.