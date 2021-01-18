Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 18, 2021
Defense Department Fears 'Inside Attack' On Joe Biden At Inauguration, Report Claims
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

The Defense Department reportedly has fears of an "insider attack" on Joe Biden at his upcoming inauguration and are now calling on the FBI to vet the 25,000 members of the National Guard who have been called to protect Washington, D.C., following the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The Associated Press reported that officials are undertaking massive efforts to investigate potential threats against Biden in the days before he is set to take the oath of office and move into the White House. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the news outlet that officials are aware that Biden could potentially be in danger, but said they do not have knowledge of any specific threats he might face.

"We're continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation," McCarthy said.

The report noted that the vetting process started when troops began to arrive in the nation's capital following the Capitol attack, when a large group of Trump supporters surrounded the building and broke in, smashing windows and breaking down doors. Trump had implored the crowd to march to the building in a fiery speech in which he reiterated false claims that the election had been stolen from him.

McCarthy told The Associated Press that some U.S. military service members were at the rally, though he did not know how many may have taken part in the siege on the building. A small number of active duty or National Guard members have since been arrested in connection with the assault, the outlet added.

Joe Biden appears at an event.
Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

Other outlets have noted that extremists could target Trump as well. A report from HuffPost noted that messages shared on online platforms have threatened to harm the president after he made a call for peace following his second impeachment.

"In online havens for MAGA extremists, including Gab, CloutHub, MeWe, Telegram and far-right message boards such as 8kun, the tone toward Trump is shifting," the publication wrote.

"Some have called for his arrest or execution, labelling him a 'traitor' and a 'coward.' Alarmingly, many of those who are irate about Biden's supposed electoral theft are still plotting to forcibly prevent him from taking office — with or without Trump's help."
Trump has said that he will not attend Biden's inauguration, breaking precedent from his recent predecessors. He instead plans to leave the White House on Wednesday morning, departing before Biden is sworn in later that day.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.