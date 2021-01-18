Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 18, 2021
Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Shows Off Her 'Energy' In A Tiny Flower Bikini
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Bru Luccas dropped the jaws of her 3.8 million Instagram followers after posting a new video where she showcased her energy while wearing the tiniest of bikinis.

The swim set was made from a knit crochet and was a beige hue that both flattered the Brazilian influencer's deep golden tan and gave the ensemble a fun seventies-like vibe.

The top of the bikini was a classic triangle silhouette and featured two white daisy accents in the center of each cup. The neckline was incredibly low and left little of Bru's cleavage to the imagination. String ties wrapped around the back and fastened behind her neck in a classic halter style.

Bru showed off her toned abs before completing the ensemble with a pair of matching bottoms. Side strings tied her hips and were pulled up to rest just below her midriff in a cut that accentuated her hourglass figure. Like the top, they also featured a floral detail in the center of the garment.

The influencer styled her highlighted brown hair into a trendy center part and beachy waves that cascaded down to her shoulders. She accessorized with a beaded dark purple bracelet and sported a chic violet manicure.

The video was filmed for Bang Energy, a beverage company known for advertising with sultry videos on social media. In the caption for the upload, Bru hyped the drink by urging her followers never to let their energy go "down."

The clip opened with Bru walking towards the camera while giving fans a small smile. The video then continued with a number of shots -- some of which showed off the "star blast" flavor of the beverage and others which gave sensual views of the influencer. These included clips where Bru sat on a stone ledge and others in which she leaned up against a pole or took a long sip of the drink.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 23,000 likes and around 260 comments.

"Such a hottie," one awestruck user gushed, while adding a number of emoji including two red hearts and the peach symbol.

"Beautiful and unique as always," raved a second.

"OH MY GOD," proclaimed a third, using all caps to emphasize his admiration.

"Wow wow... high positive energy," added a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face and two fire symbols.

This is not the first time this week that Bru has worn a bikini to wow her followers. As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws in a skimpy white set while enjoying a boat trip.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.