Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 19, 2021
Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Bottoms And Squats On Top Of Mailbox While The Temperature Soars
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Holly Sonders braved the winter heat to film some scorching-hot content for her 543,000 Instagram followers on Sunday.

The former Fox Sports host and professional golfer shared a video shot outdoors. She revealed that the temperature had soared to a sweltering 90 degrees in the residential area where her footage was filmed. She appeared to be sweating a bit while she stood on top of a mailbox encased in a short column of concrete. It formed a flat platform that was the perfect size for Holly to pose on.

She rocked a revealing dark blue ensemble that included a cropped bustier with thin shoulder straps, silver buttons down the front, and cups with underwire. The bust's separate pieces molded to her chest to showcase her breasts' round shape and substantial size.

Her bottoms also featured a row of small front buttons. The shorts had a high waistline, while the back boasted a cheeky cut that bared a significant amount of her pert derrière. The shorts were so tight that they almost looked painted on, so her every curve was on display.

On her feet, the statuesque fitness model wore a pair of tan lace-up boots with tall wedge heels. The shoes accentuated the length and toned shape of her long legs. She accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings.

Holly's dark hair was styled in a high ponytail, and she included it in a few of her poses. She grasped it by the end and tugged it so that her head was pulled to the side. She then held the ponytail up as high as she could over her head. This position pulled her tummy taut to further enhance the chiseled appearance of her washboard stomach.

Holly was filmed from different angles as she stood tall on top of the mailbox. She also demonstrated her flexibility and balance by squatting down with her legs spread apart. While in this position, she gripped her ponytail and pulled her head back again.

The soundtrack Holly chose for her video was a remix of the classic tune "Dream a Little Dream of Me."

In her caption, the model let her followers know just how hard she's been working to create content for them. Her effort is evident on her Instagram page, which is filled with photos and videos of Holly rocking many different looks. For one recent shoot, she wore a sexy schoolgirl costume inside a locker room.

Her fans responded to her latest share by letting her know how much they appreciate her and all of her hard work.

"Holly I'm feeling the heat!!!" one fan wrote.

"Dark-haired goddess on pedestal!" another message read.

"It has to be a lot hotter with you there," a third admirer added. "Such a gorgeous woman, thank you Holly."

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.