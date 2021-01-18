Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 18, 2021
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes Could Have 'Good Chance' To Play In AFC Championship Game After Head Injury
Football
Nathan Francis

Patrick Mahomes still has a good chance of playing in next week's AFC Championship Game even after suffering a head injury in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, a former NFL team doctor says.

Mahomes was left wobbly after the hit, needing help to walk to the sidelines and being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. With the Chiefs emerging victorious, they are now headed to the AFC Championship game and will host the Buffalo Bills. However, whether Mahomes is able to take the field is still up in the air.

David Chao wrote in Outkick that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback may have avoided the worst after being taken down hard in the third quarter of his team's divisional round matchup against the Browns. The former team doctor for the San Diego Chargers wrote that a player who suffers a potential concussion generally will miss the next week's game, though he stressed that this is "not the absolute rule."

Chao added that Mahomes will have a full seven days to clear the league-mandated protocol, but believes he could stand a decent chance of being able to suit up for the contest.

"By video, Mahomes did not seem to be hit directly in the head but rather in the shoulder and landed on his chest with a big collision," he wrote. "He certainly was wobbly getting up which necessitates the head injury check and he was subsequently ruled out with concussion."

Chao added that if it is ruled not to be a concussion and has no symptoms through Sunday or Monday, he can immediately move into clearance protocol and would be through the series of steps in time to play.

There were no clear answers to any of those outstanding questions immediately, and some NFL insiders stressed that the situation remains fluid. Washington Post reporter Mark Maske took to Twitter to add a measure of caution, noting that it would be impossible to tell at this point what the coming days will bring.

"The Chiefs have no idea if Patrick Mahomes will play next Sunday," he tweeted. "Patrick Mahomes has no idea. There is no way for them to know. The decision is not theirs. It's an independent medical decision. So speculation by outsiders about what they think is completely pointless."

It was not clear when the Chiefs might be able to offer an update on the status of Mahomes for next week's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.