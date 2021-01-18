Donald Trump Knew His Conspiracy Theory-Prone Legal Advisers Were 'Unhinged,' Report Says

A Sunday report from Axios provided a behind-the-scenes look into Donald Trump's battle against the results of the 2020 election and his interactions with his outside legal advisers, including lawyer Sidney Powell and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. According to the piece, Trump was aware of how unhinged these outside officials were.

"It was clear that Trump recognized how unhinged his outside legal advisers were," the report claimed.

"But he was becoming increasingly desperate about losing to Joe Biden, and Powell and her crew were willing to keep feeding the grand lie that the election could be overturned."

According to the publication, all of Trump's outside advisers were "sycophants" who desired to be connected to the president, "hardcore conspiracy theorists," and had conducted impressive mainstream work at some point in their careers.

"Sometimes you need a little crazy," Trump allegedly said to one White House official in private.

Axios noted that Powell, in particular, pushed an unsubstantiated theory that there was a foreign plot to steal the U.S. election backed by China, Iran, Russia, Iraq, and North Korea — a theory that the American intelligence community allegedly has no evidence of.

"She's really gotta tone it down. No one believes this stuff. It's just too much," Trump said of the lawyer at one point in the Oval Office.

Axios noted that Trump's appeal to conspiracy theorists is not new — he courted QAnon in the summer after he learned of their affection for him.

"You know, people say they're into all kinds of bad things and say all kinds of terrible things about them," he reportedly said during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others the day after QAnon-enthusiast Lauren Boebert won her Colorado GOP primary.

"But, you know, my understanding is they basically are just people who want good government," the president added.

The QAnon theory posits that Democrats and Hollywood celebrities are involved in a Satanic pedophile ring that Trump is battling against with the help of an undercover agent known as Q.

Many have warned of the danger that could come from Trump's embrace of unsubstantiated theories, including Inquirer columnist Trudy Rubin. According to Rubin, the violence and conspiracy theories stemming from Trump will not disappear after he leaves the White House.

As reported by NBC News, Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was reportedly killed by Capitol Police during the recent storming of the historic building, promoted leaders in the QAnon movement as well as radical conservative activists. Babbitt allegedly began her support of the fringe conspiracy theory in 2020 and liked to engage with InfoWars on social media.