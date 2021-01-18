Bethany Lily April Sits Legs Apart In A Low-Cut Black Bathing Suit

Bethany Lily April didn't hold back in her latest Instagram update. The buxom model put her enviable curves on full display while posing seductively for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Bethany looked smoking hot as she rocked a low-cut black bathing suit. The garment included a scooped neckline that could hardly contain her massive cleavage. It also boasted daring cutouts in the middle to show off even more skin, while thin spaghetti straps flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimwear clung tightly around her slim waist. It was cut high over her curvy hips and accentuated her long, lean legs as well. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, as well as a bracelet.

In the first photo, Bethany sat on a white outdoor sofa. She had her legs apart and knees bent. One of her legs was pulled in close to her body. She shifted her weight to one side as she placed her right hand behind her for balance. The other hand ran her fingers through her hair.

The second shot featured a close up of Bethany. She had one arm resting on top of the sofa as she turned her head to the side. She stared at something off camera with a steamy expression.

In the background, some green foliage and pink flowers could be seen. Bethany told fans in the caption that she was daydreaming.

She wore her long blond hair parted to the side and styled her locks in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Bethany's 3.5 million-plus followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post. The snaps garnered more than 56,000 likes in just six hours. Her admirers also left more than 960 comments for her during that time.

"Gorgeous, you are absolutely beautiful," one follower praised.

"Wonderful like an angel," wrote a second fan.

"Beautiful babe," a third comment read.

"Stunning," admired a fourth user.

Bethany is no stranger to showing off her flawless physique in her online posts. She's often seen rocking racy looks that highlight her ample assets.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently seemed to impress her followers when she uploaded a photo of her posing in a black lace bra and a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. That post proved to be popular as well. To date, it's raked in more than 111,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.