Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 18, 2021
Demi Rose Showcases Her Perky Assets & Shapely Midsection In Seaside Bikini Snap
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Runway star and social media sensation Demi Rose teased her 15.7 million followers on Instagram over the weekend with an eye-popping new picture. In the sultry Sunday update, the 25-year-old was shown posing in a tiny two-piece swimsuit that arguably packed more visual punch than her stunning seaside surroundings.

Demi was snapped aboard a boat with rippling blue-green waters, a partially cloudy sky and a large rocky cliff face filling the frame behind her. Meanwhile, her diminutive frame and its winding proportions was pleasingly accentuated by a classic triangle-cut top and matching, coral-hued bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.

In the caption, she expressed her love for "island life" with a single heart emoji; the geotag indicated that the picture had been taken at Es Vedrà, just off the coast of the larger Spanish isle of Ibiza. While the location is one of Demi's frequent hangout spots, her latest offering may have been one of the steamier snaps to come out of an excursion there.

In any case, her fans were clearly well-nourished by her latest serving of eye candy. Less than an hour after her post went live, it had already accrued well over 160,000 likes. Furthermore, the comments section was bombarded with several hundred replies, the majority of which came in the form of virtual catcalls.

"I can't get over how unreal you are," wrote fellow Instagram siren and dancer Cameron Valentina.

"Words and numbers can't describe how gorgeous you are but emoji can," added another admirer, who included the shocked face with exploding head emoji.

"Absolutely stunning," appraised a third supporter. "Most beautiful woman ever."

"Now that, I believe, is the perfect figure..." declared a fourth fan. "Incredible."

Demi was captured standing confidently before the camera with one leg crossed over the other and her left arm grazing her shapely hip and pert posterior. Her thick raven-colored mane was windswept from a right-side part to the opposite side of her body, where it covered her shoulder and part of her ample bosom.

Although her face was partially obscured by shadow and her flowing locks, she could be seen flashing a sweet smile with her plump lips while her visible eye pierced the camera's lens.

The Birmingham, England product's scanty bikini top struggled to contain her sizable assets, allowing for an impressive display of cleavage and underboob. Just below the minuscule garment, her bare navel was also visible. Demi's bottoms were of the high-waisted variety, featuring ultra-thin strings that hugged her hips tightly.

Just a few days prior to her recent posting, Demi dropped another doozy in the form of a close-up topless shot.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.