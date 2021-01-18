Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 18, 2021
Donald Trump's Presidency Was A 'Failed Experiment,' Former Homeland Security Official Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

During an appearance on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday, former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson called Donald Trump's presidency a "failed experiment" and expressed hope that Americans would soon think the same, The Hill reported.

"Four years ago, we engaged in a very dangerous experiment by electing someone who was utterly unqualified for office, who had no moral or legal compass and frankly had impulses toward fascism and autocracy," he said.

"My hope is that as time passes Americans will realize this was a failed experiment, and we should never try it again. Just look at the consequences of that over the last four years."
Johnson expressed hope that the Senate would convict Trump in the forthcoming impeachment trial but noted it's ultimately up to Americans to decide whether he would be successful as a future presidential candidate. The former secretary's comments came after the House of Representatives impeached the president last week for inciting the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to USA Today, some Senate Republicans are considering barring Trump from seeking office ever again. The publication noted that Republican lawmakers in the upper chamber could vote on the possibility following a successful vote to convict. Notably, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested he was open to convicting Trump, although he stopped short of revealing just how he plans to vote.

"But many Republicans beyond Congress have said it would be a good idea to leave Trump behind, underscoring GOP anxiety over another Trump presidential run in the wake of last week's insurrection by supporters," the outlet wrote.

Trump's supporters point to his strong support within the party and believe that banning him would harm the GOP in the long term. USA Today noted post-insurrection public opinion polls suggest that banning the president from running again does not have strong support from self-described Republicans — despite being popular with most of the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk along the South Lawn to Marine One as they depart from the White House for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Sarah Silbiger

Multiple reports have suggested that Trump is planning a presidential campaign in 2024. However, The Independent recently reported that he is being warned by aides and GOP allies to pass on running for the White House again. In addition, he reportedly has his own concerns about a second run due to the requirement of providing financial information — a move that could bolster ongoing New York investigations into his finances.

Republican contenders who could fill Trump's vacuum include Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, The Independent claimed.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.