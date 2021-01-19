Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Underboob While Rocking Her Sexy Take On Workout Wear
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Niece Waidhofer delivered the goods when some of her Instagram followers requested to see her dressed more like a fitness model, but the top that she chose to pose in probably wasn't an ideal option for a high-impact workout.

In the caption of her latest IG share, Niece confessed that she's more likely to "veg out" than to work out, and she used a hashtag to deem her revealing ensemble "sedentary wear." She also proclaimed that being lazy is a "lifestyle." However, she looked full of pep while posing on her bed.

Niece got down on her knees on top of her white duvet. She positioned her shapely thighs apart and stretched her arms up, seemingly to pull her long, dark hair back into a sporty ponytail. Her pose pulled her tummy taut while emphasizing her slender hourglass figure, including her waspy waist.

She was clad in a skintight white top that resembled a sports bra due to its bralette silhouette and wide shoulder straps. However, a large cutout on the front bared a significant amount of her ample bust. A band with a large silver clasp stretched across her chest directly underneath the curves of her pale underboob.

Niece's bottoms were a pair of heather gray booty shorts with drawstrings on each side for an adjustable fit. She wore the strings tied tight to reveal the maximum amount of skin. The ends of the bows trailed down her thighs, and the tips of the strings almost reached her duvet. The front of her barely there shorts featured a hip-hugging design that showed off her flat lower abdominal area.

Niece looked energetic and flirty as she flashed her pearly whites at the camera. Behind her, a number of silver decorative pieces on the wall broke up the all the white featured in her photo.

Niece's alluring attempt at looking athletic earned the approval of many of her 2.7 million Instagram followers, who awarded her efforts with over 40,000 likes during the first hour her photo was live on her page. One fan who left a message in the comments section was another popular Instagram model, Gabriella Abutbol.

"I wish I looked like this working out," she wrote.

One of Niece's followers asked her how often she exercises to maintain her figure, and she confessed that she does so rarely.

"I think probably like four times," her initial response added.

"Edit for clarification: Not four times a week, just four times. I just get plastic surgery instead," she added.

