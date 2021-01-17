Salma Hayek Flaunts Cleavage In Deep Plunging Dress To Celebrate 17 Million Instagram Followers

Mexican bombshell Salma Hayek is celebrating the 17 million follower milestone on Instagram by sharing some sexy snapshots of herself with her fans. The Grown Ups star shared the new post on January 17 that contained four separate photos.

In the images, Salma wore a green dress that had a deep plunging neckline. The garb came together at her bustline, as different patches of fabric were brought together by a square ring. This created two cutouts at her sides, which exposed parts of her toned torso. Salma's cleavage was on full display in the photos and she almost busted out of her dress as she leaned over to her side for one of the snaps. The piece also featured an open back and a short hemline which landed midway down her calf.

Salma paired the look with a multilayered pearl necklace. The necklace had one band which was tight around her neck, one which hung midway down her chest, and another that fell into her cleavage. She also sported dangling earrings that had large teardrop pearls hanging from them.

The 54-year-old wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves, with a part down the center of her head. Her strands landed just a few inches below her shoulders and were pulled forward.

In one of the photos, Salma wrote the word "seventeen" in the sand to signify her milestone. She posed by palm trees and lush green fauna, which suggested she was on vacation at the beach.

In her caption of the post, Salma wrote the word "million" in several different languages which included English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese. She said she was grateful for the support and added a green heart emoji to match her outfit.

In under an hour, the sexy new upload brought in over 285,000 likes and thousands of comments. Fans of the actress complimented her impressive figure and beauty, while also congratulating her on the major Instagram milestone.

"Congratulations you deserve it," one fan account said.

"You are very loved," a second user wrote.

"Not long until you hit 18," a third follower commented.

"Holy smokes... Gorgeous!" a fourth user said with several heart-eyed emoji.

Salma has been showing off her hot body on the social media platform recently. Earlier this week she dazzled her fans when she wore a black bathing suit lined with fringe and bounced around which caused her famous assets to jiggle. The video brought in over four million views and was quite popular among her supporters.