Christina Milian Looks Smoking Hot In A Hot Pink Bikini While Abroad In Mauritius

Actress and songstress Christina Milian tantalized her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot trio of snaps in which she rocked a bold pink swimsuit. The photos were captured while Christina was on vacation at the Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa in Mauritius, as the geotag indicated. The post has since been deleted.

She was on a beach in the first slide, wading into the water slightly until it reached just above her ankles. The swimsuit she wore was from the brand Asherah Swim & Sport, whose Instagram page she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The top was a simple style with triangular cups that hugged her ample assets, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps extended over her shoulders and across her chest, connecting the cups. A braided detail hung down from the middle of the top attaching to a golden band that rested over her stomach.

She paired the garment with matching bottoms in the same bold hue. The bottoms likewise had a gold embellishment that stretched over each hip. Thin strips of pink fabric tumbled down from all sides, grazing her legs and blowing around her in the wind.

Christina's long locks pulled up in a sleek bun atop her head. She kept the accessories simple, wearing just a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a delicate bracelet on one wrist.

She angled her body to the side in the second photo, showing off her growing baby bump as she soaked up the sunshine. Her eyes were closed, with her face upturned as the sun's rays illuminated her stunning features. She rested both hands on the small of her back and showed off the unique double band detail of the swimsuit.

She was in a new location for the third and final slide in the update, moving to the sandy beach and standing underneath a large tree rather than in the water.

Her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 35,600 likes within just 30 minutes of going live, as well as 198 comments.

"Beautiful mama," one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

"You look pretty in pink," another follower chimed in, loving Christina's vibrant swimwear.

"Wow omg," a third fan remarked, captivated by her beauty.

"You are absolutely stunning and that body is incredible," another fan commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared another post in which she flaunted a sexy ensemble while on vacation. For that particular share, she wore a pair of animal-print bikini bottoms and a snakeskin-print crop top that clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure.