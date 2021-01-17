Trending Stories
January 17, 2021
Hungarian Model Anita Herbert Shows Off Rock-Hard Body In A Tiny Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Anita Herbert was back in a bikini for the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model shared the image on Sunday and it's been quickly capturing the attention of her 2.4 million fans.

The photo saw Anita posing in the center of the frame. She stood in a field of grass during what looked to be a beautiful day, with ample amounts of sunshine spilling over her figure. She appeared to be taking a step forward and had one foot in front of the other. She gazed into the distance with a sultry expression and bent both arms at her elbows, grabbing the straps of her backpack with both hands.

Anita showed off her amazing figure in a tiny bikini that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she opted to wear a trendy halterneck top. It had thin straps that stretched tightly over her shoulders, putting her muscular arms on full display. The garment had a pair of tiny triangular cups and a scooping neckline that showed off her bronze bust.

Anita teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. The front of the suit rode low on her hips and the scanty design showed off her rock-hard abs in their entirety. They had thin string sides that she wore high on her hip bones, revealing her shapely thighs. She completed the look with a pair of ankle socks and sneakers.

She styled her long dark locks in a deep side part and tied her tresses in pigtail braids that spilled over her shoulders and chest. Anita also wore a black backpack that made her look a little sportier. In the caption, she shared that she has a few spots left in her fitness challenge, before giving a rundown of how it works.

Within a matter of hours, the update has earned more than 15,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some users asked questions about the program, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

"I'm ready!! Meal prepping and getting ready for tomorrow morning!!" one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to their words.

"Oh my goodness Anita, you look amazing," gushed a second fan.

"You offer so much helpful information. Great tips and details to succeed! Can't wait to get started tomorrow," a third chimed in.

"You look amazing, that is all," praised a fourth admirer.

