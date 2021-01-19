Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Holly Sonders Sizzles In Racy 'S&M'-Inspired Thong Lingerie As A Tribute To Rihanna
Instagram Models
Kieran Fisher

Holly Sonders recently paid tribute to Britney Spears in a sultry upload that sizzled on social media, but her latest snap saw her honor another international pop icon. The former Fox host took to Instagram on Sunday, January 17, and treated her 542,000 fans to two sultry images which referenced Rihanna and one of her more infamous music videos, much to their delight.

Sonders wore an outfit inspired by the singer's popular hit "S&M" and its accompanying video. The golfer revealed that the song has been a constant in her life for years, which is why she decided to recreate the risque imagery from the video in her latest shoot.

The first snap depicted Sonders facing the camera and cheekily sticking her tongue out. She held a whip in her right hand and rocked a one-piece lingerie set that was made up of a leather bra and straps which attached the material.

The model topped her get-up with knee-length boots which matched the rest of her racy ensemble. Overall, the look left very little to the imagination. In the next image, Sonders gave her fans a glimpse of the lingerie set from the other side, flaunting her booty in a tiny thong while waving her whip behind her.

The uploads went down a storm with Sonders' fans. Thousands of social media users hit the like button within the first hour of the post hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of the golfer's admirers also flocked to the comments section to give her a compliment.

"Smokin' hot," wrote one Instagrammer, adding some flame emoji for extra sizzle.

"Holly, be careful with that whip, it's real," wrote a second Instagram user, who then joked about the model not trying to hit her face.

"Every time I see one of your pics, I can't stop to think what a beautiful woman you are," gushed a third Instagrammer.

"How does the camera guy control himself," wondered another admirer on Instagram.

Sonders has recently treated her adoring audience to a number of racy snaps, many of which have left little to the imagination. As The Inquisitr documented earlier this week, the former Fox star went for a walk in the sand, wearing nothing but a G-string.

According to Sonders, she was going for a special "vibe" with the booty-baring shot, which has since garnered thousands of likes and spurred much activity among her admirers in the comments section.

