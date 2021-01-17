Tika Camaj Flaunts Insane Figure In Cut-Out Bodysuit And Leather Miniskirt

Albanian beauty Tika Camaj teased her 584,000 Instagram followers once more on Saturday, January 17, when she uploaded some sultry new snapshots of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 31-year-old Victoria's Secret model was captured inside of a luxurious Rolls Royce with white detailing and red leather interior for the three-slide series. She struck numerous sexy poses that called attention to her killer curves.

In the first image, she sat down with one hip cocked as she leaned back onto her right arm while her left arm was extended out of the frame. She pushed her chest forward and seemingly put one leg over the other as she pouted with her mouth parted. She also stared directly into the camera's lens. She posed similarly in the second image, except that time, she brought her left arm across her torso. In the third slide, she placed her left hand on her collarbone and tilted her head slightly backward.

The stunner's long blond hair, which featured multi-tonal blond highlights, was parted to the right and styled in loose, blown-out waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She sported her nails long with a shimmering gold polish that complemented her skin tone.

She showcased her bosom in a scanty black bodysuit from Fashion Nova, an online-based clothing company. The garment featured two thin shoulder-straps, two bedazzled safety pins that bridged the front of its body, and a cut-out design that flaunted some of her cleavage and her entire midsection. She teamed the skimpy number with a leather miniskirt that tightly hugged her curves, putting her hips and derriere on display.

She finished the look off with a black Prada shoulder bag and knee-high boots.

In the post's caption, the model promoted Fashion Nova and tagged their Instagram handle.

The photo set, which was uploaded just one day ago, has already amassed more than 10,000 likes, proving to be a huge hit with the model's followers. More than 200 admirers also commented under the post to relay their support for Tika, her figure, and her stunning looks.

"Absolutely affectionate and sensual beauty," one commenter proclaimed.

"Hot... love the sexy look.. And your taste with the car interior rocks too," a second fan asserted, following with a string of fire emoji.

"Almost had a heart attack. First picture I see when opening Instagram. You best, hottest photos ever," a third individual added.

"Bad girl, absolutely gorgeous, hot and sexy," a fourth Instagram user wrote.

The bombshell shared another post this week that exuded similar flirtatious vibes. In those images, however, she rocked a strapless pink top and a matching miniskirt.