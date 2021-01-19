Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit While Wearing A Pink Wig
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Sunday, January 17, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a suggestive snap on her secondary Instagram account, which has over 465,000 followers.

The picture showed the 29-year-old posing in front of a gray couch adorned with pillows in what appeared to be a living room. Vicky wore a pale pink, backless halterneck bodysuit with side-tie detailing. The cheeky garment left little to the imagination. Her pert derriere and curvy hips were put on full display. The color of the bodysuit also beautifully complemented her fair skin. In addition, fans were able to get a good view of Vicky's impressive tattoo collection. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only small hoop earrings.

For the photo shoot, Vicky sported a long light pink wig which had been styled in pigtail braids.

The tattooed model stood with her shoulders back and turned her body away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She touched her hip bone and looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera lens, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that the picture was taken at an earlier date. She also implied that she has been away from her home and noted that she is looking forward to providing more "content" in the future.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Quite a few of Vicky's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"U look amazing," wrote one fan, adding a string of heart, smiling face, and lipstick mark emoji to the end of the comment.

"Very very sexy stunning nice photo pink hair is great amazing color," added a different devotee.

"Wonderful Woman," remarked another admirer, along with numerous red heart and heart-eye emoji.

"Yummy," chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Vicky is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture on her main Instagram account, in which she rocked a skimpy lingerie set that accentuated her hourglass figure. That post has been liked over 26,000 times since it was shared.

