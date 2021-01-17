Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

January 17, 2021
Lindsay Brewer Absolutely Slays In Midriff-Baring Tank Top & Skintight Jeans
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Model, social media star and IndyCar hopeful Lindsay Brewer cranked up the temperature on her Instagram profile with multiple spicy snapshots on Saturday. While she's been known to rock her 1.4 million followers on the platform by brandishing her bikini body, this time she managed to do the deed without losing her street clothes.

In her latest offering, Brewer brought the sizzle in a midriff-baring tank top and a pair of skintight blue jeans, both of which served to accentuate the shapelier aspects of her diminutive frame. Furthermore, she was given a sensuous glow by the golden-hour light that bathed her.

The 23-year-old captioned the sexy share by making a reference to her "happy place." In turn, the rabid fan response to her provocative picture strongly indicated that it helped her admirers find their own happy places.

As of this writing, the post had racked up well over 60,000 likes, while the comments section was inundated with nearly 500 replies praising her stunning and sinuous physique.

"My happy place is when u show up on my feed," confirmed one avid supporter.

"Two really beautiful things in life. U and the sunset," a second smitten commenter wrote.

"STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL," gushed a third follower. "Thank you for being your incredible, positive, vibrant, amazing self."

"Lovely pics Lindsay!" a fourth devotee added.

In the first slide, Brewer was shown in a medium shot that found her posing confidently for the camera with her eyes focused away from its lens and her thumbs tucked into her front belt loops. The bombshell's glossy, coral-hued lips were pressed together and her deep blue irises scintillated in the light along with the golden mane that blanketed her bosom on her right side.

Brewer's white tanktop was tight to the point that it appeared to merge with the curves and contours of her perky assets. The garment was emblazoned with a blue butterfly just above her bustline and its hemline fell short of masking her bare navel near the lower edge of the frame.

The second snap showed Brewer in a similar pose and angle. However, the Southern California transplant had placed her left thumb in her front pocket and pulled her luscious locks into a ponytail with her other hand. As with the first photo, her figure was well-evidenced by her tight top, as well as her jeans, which conformed to the curves of her slender, yet shapely hips and waist.

Brewer capped off the pictorial with a stunning shot of a seaside sunset. The post's geotag indicated that it may have been snapped at Laguna Beach, California.

This is hardly the first time Brewer has shown off her fit figure on her social media. Just a few days earlier, she brought the sizzle by baring her body in a gold bikini and sheer skirt.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.