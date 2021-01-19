Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Former WWE Star Barbie Blank Celebrates Her Birthday In Racy See-Through Bodysuit & Suspenders
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Barbie Blank, who some WWE fans will remember as former superstar Kelly Kelly, took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate her birthday with her 1.2 million followers, much to their delight. You can view the image here.

The blond bombshell uploaded a photo and a video for the occasion, both of which saw her rocking the same sultry outfit. Blank wore a blue see-through bodysuit that accentuated her physique, exposing her long legs and an ample amount of cleavage in the process.

She topped off the get-up with some suspenders and gold earrings that complemented her blond hair, which was tied into a giant braided ponytail.

The first snap saw the model standing face-on to the camera, providing a clear shot of her enviable figure. She rested her right hand on her hips as she struck a confident pose while boasting a mysterious expression on her face.

In the following video, Blank stood side-on to the camera and whipped her hair back and forth in slow-motion. The shot provided her fans with a view of her pert derriere, and she ended the clip by smiling into the camera.

Blank revealed that she was a "bada**" and a "Barbie" in the accompanying caption, while also noting that it was her birthday. This prompted her admirers, friends and peers to flock to the comments section and bestow her with happy wishes.

The uploads have received over 54,000 likes as of this writing, along with an abundance of compliments. Most of her admirers simply sent her good vibes on her special day, though others were clearly more focused on her fashion style and beauty.

Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, poses with her hands on her hips

Danielle Moinet -- another former WWE superstar who's no stranger to blowing people's minds with her social media uploads -- made an appearance via her Instagram to express her excitement.

"Girl where you going lookin' like this? People are not ready," she wrote.

Former WWE presenter Cathy Kelley also made an appearance on Instagram, seemingly stunned after witnessing the sight that was Blank's outfit.

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME???!! Happy birthday, babe," she gushed, emphasizing the compliment with three smiley face emoji.

"NOBODY IS ON YOUR FKN LEVEL," a third Instagrammer claimed.

Blank has sent shockwaves through social media with her snaps in recent times, especially in the past week or so. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she previously shared a snap of herself rocking a black bodysuit with a trenchcoat, which was very well received by her fans.

