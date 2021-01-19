Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Dasha Mart Nearly Pops Out Of Her Bikini Top In Smoking-Hot Video
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Russian smokeshow Dasha Mart stunned fans with a tantalizing display of curves on Sunday, taking to Instagram to upload a scorching video that captured her at the pool. The blond bombshell, who last week set her timeline on fire with a seriously seductive lingerie photoshoot, was once again scantily clad, showing off her flawless figure from all possible angles as she soaked up the sun and sipped on an energy drink.

Dasha looked sensational in a revealing leopard-print bikini, which sported an eye-popping blue color that flattered her bronzed tan. The skimpy swimwear arrested attention with a seriously sexy design, which incorporated a halterneck top that struggled to contain the model's buxom chest. The triangle string number featured minuscule ruched cups that were spaced wide apart, exposing the full extent of her busty cleavage. The outrageous neckline came with a deep cut and a meager fit, causing her curves to spill out on all sides.

The bathing suit was complete with an extremely high-cut thong that left Dasha's rounded booty and voluptuous hips in full view of the camera. The bottoms had narrow sides that stretched high on her waist, emphasizing the model's hourglass figure. Meanwhile, their v-shaped waistline dipped far past her belly button, showing off her toned tummy and allowing her navel piercing to be seen.

Dasha finished off the smoking-hot look with a matching coverup, which she wore open to showcase her bikini. The babe was barefoot and gave fans a peek at her chic pedicure, which appeared to feature white French tips to coordinate with her manicure.

The leggy blonde flaunted her ample assets in a slew of provocative poses, nearly popping out of her top as she sprawled on a chaise lounge chair and dipped her toes in the water. The reel began with a shot of herself leaning against a column as she spread her legs open and slowly untied her coverup. In another scene, she lounged on her side on a pool chair while raising her knee and showing off her sculpted pins.

The camera then tracked Dasha's movements while she strutted confidently across a sun-kissed terrace and slipped out of the coverup to flaunt her bodacious backside. She could also be seen stretching by the pool and kneeling as she arched her back and parted her legs.

According to the geotag, the video was shot in Miami Beach, Florida. The steamy upload was a promotional post for Bang Energy drink, as indicated in the caption.

The Minsk, Belarus native's many admirers seemed to love the sultry share, double-tapping it more than 9,200 times in under an hour. They further expressed their appreciation in the comments section.

"You are incredibly beautiful," wrote one person.

"AmaZing, as always," chimed in another Instagram user.

"Seductive and sensual baby," a third fan said of the shoot.

"Wowwwwww," read a fourth message, trailed by a string of hearts.

