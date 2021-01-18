Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Heidi Klum, 47, Poses In Nothing But A Thong For 'Stay In Bed Sunday'
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

International supermodel Heidi Klum posed for a new NSFW photo that she shared on her Instagram timeline on January 17. The Germany's Next Topmodel host posted the sexy snapshot as she lay in bed while covering herself up with some white sheets.

The 47-year-old spread out in her bedsheets wearing nothing but a G-string thong that rose high on her hips. The panties featured a small loop fastener and dipped low on her front. She covered her chest with a fitted sheet and held it down by pressing her arm up against it. Heidi held her phone in her right hand as she extended her arm out to snap the photo. Her tattoo could be seen on the inside of her arm and featured several stars lined up in a row.

Heidi winked and blew a kiss to her 7.8 million followers as her wild hair was scattered around her. The model had a few bangs which fell across her forehead, partly covering her eyes. She turned on her side, showing off her slender frame, while also revealing her dark manicure. Her nails were filed into a point and a thin ring could be seen on her left thumb.

In the caption of the post, Heidi suggesting she was staying in bed on Sunday and added a kissy-face emoji. In under an hour, the hot new pic brought in over 35,000 likes.

As is tradition with all of her Instagram shares, Heidi had the comments section turned off so her fans couldn't leave any sentiments below the photo. The former America's Got Talent judge very rarely has her comments turned on. Most celebrities turn off the feature after a scandal to prevent trolling, but it seems to be something Heidi just isn't interested in making available.

This is the first sexy snapshot from Heidi in quite a while, as the mother of four has been keeping her timeline rather conservative lately. Her last upload from bed came four weeks ago when she went topless and covered up with one of her sheets. She smiled into the camera as she wished Berlin a good night with a red heart emoji. The post, which can be seen here, brought in over 63,000 likes, making it one of her most popular in the last several months.

Heidi has been promoting the next season of Germany's Next Topmodel which will debut in the European country on February 4. This marks the 16th season the model has hosted the show, since its premiere in 2006.

