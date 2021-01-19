'Sports Illustrated' Model Camille Kostek Dances Around Braless In Front Of Shirtless Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek put on a bouncy and busty display while hanging out with her muscular boyfriend in an energetic new video that she recently posted on her Instagram page.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model and her longtime boyfriend, 31-year-old NFL player Rob Gronkowski, have made it no secret that they're both fond of dancing, but Camille was the only one shown getting her groove on. Gronk was otherwise preoccupied with a piece of fruit.

The couple appeared to be inside a hotel room. Camille was dressed casually in a pair of high-waisted blue jeans and a mauve crop top. Her skintight shirt featured spaghetti straps and a wide V-neck that exposed an eye-popping amount of her ample assets. The garment was seamed underneath the bust to provide support and shaping that flattered her chest's natural curves. The top's low neckline made it obvious that the former New England Patriots cheerleader was going braless. While interacting with her followers, she revealed that her crop top was from Free People.

Her long, blond hair was styled in loose waves and parted to one side. The hotel room was initially empty at the beginning of her video, but she skipped into frame as the Mariah Carey song "Fantasy" began playing over the clip. She showed off her peppy side by bouncing around and performing a series of dramatic arm movements. She also swayed her hips and ran her hands over her body while lip-synching a few of the 1995 tune's lyrics.

While Camille was showing off her impressive dance skills, Rob walked into the room. He was clad in nothing but a pair of athletic shorts, which provided a peek at his muscular physique. On his wrists, he wore weighted bracelets. The shirtless Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end walked up to the dresser underneath the TV on the wall and picked up what appeared to be an orange. Camille noticed him tossing it around in the background and concluded her performance by leaning back and pointing at her man.

The model's video, which was also shared on TikTok, has been liked over 37,000 times so far.

"Get you a guy that just vibes in the background," wrote one fan in the comments section. "So gorgeous babe!"

"Saturday morning dancing!!! Love the bala bracelets on gronk!" another message read.

"You guys are the B.E.S.T!!!" commented a third viewer.

