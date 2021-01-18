Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 18, 2021
Bri Teresi Flaunts Sizzling Booty In Strappy Lingerie & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Maxim model Bri Teresi couldn't help but arouse the interest of her fans on Friday, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot new photo of herself in seductive lingerie. The sizzling blonde looked like a total bombshell in a strappy set that all but completely exposed her toned booty as she turned her back to the camera and posed with her legs spread.

The 26-year-old was snapped against a mustard backdrop that made her navy blue lingerie pop. The babe placed her hands on her thighs and looked over her shoulder with a flirtatious stare. Her curvy backside was perfectly framed between her slender forearms, drawing even more attention to her peachy buns. Her face and chest were shrouded in shade, but a spotlight shone on her perky posterior, making it the clear focal point of the shot. Her supple back and voluptuous thighs were also accentuated by light, which illuminated her chiseled cheekbone and set her golden hair aglow.

Bri's glowing tan was beautifully emphasized in the dark-toned apparel, which included a skimpy G-string. The item was covered by a series of thick and thin straps that wrapped around her hips, crisscrossing over her lower body and highlighting her sculpted buttocks. The cage-style pattern put the focus on the heart shape of her pert derrière and added extra emphasis on her curves.

The ultra-revealing bottoms were paired with an arguably conservative top -- a longline number with narrow cutouts that only flashed a tantalizing glimpse of skin. The bra accentuated her lean figure, balancing out the racy look.

Bri finished off the smoking-hot look with sheer thigh-high stockings, which were secured with garter straps. She accessorized with understated drop-down earrings, letting her daring lingerie and eye-popping physique do all the talking.

The photo captured the model from the knees up, perfectly showcasing her hourglass shape. With Bri's distractingly long legs cropped out of the frame, her audience was able to admire her ample curves, which the scanty ensemble generously displayed.

The suggestive photo sent many of Bri's 1.1 million followers into a frenzy, as it soon racked up about 24,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Plenty of her admirers were left speechless by the provocative look, opting to express their adoration only with emoji. Others left gushing messages under the saucy snap, where they complimented her sexy body and stunning beauty.

"Omg what a beautiful sexy view," one person raved, adding a trail of fire emoji.

"Now that's the shot of the day!" another Instagrammer chimed in.

"Wow, Bri, you look sizzling HOT!!!" a third user commented.

"You are absolutely gorgeous and sexy [a] true work of art," a fourth admirer wrote.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.