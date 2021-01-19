Capitol Riots Unexpectedly 'Made The Country Safer,' Author Suggests

Author and cartoonist Scott Adams recently shared a cryptic social media post where he again expressed his thoughts on the protests at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 — an event where thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building while lawmakers certified Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

On Saturday morning, Adams took to Twitter, stressing that he disagrees with the methods used by the protesters when they rioted at the Capitol. However, he added that the event had an "unexpected outcome" in the sense that it "made the country safer." He declined to elaborate further on his comments, noting that he doesn't "have enough freedom of speech" to do so and asking his followers to figure out what he was referring to.

In the day since Adams shared the post, several users chimed in on the matter, offering different perspectives on what the Dilbert creator might have meant when he remarked about the United States being safer thanks to the riots.

"I think Scott Adams is implying that the only way to perform an 'overthrow of the government' is through peaceful demonstrations," one person tweeted. "Violent coups will never work and fizzle out quickly. I think he is implying that the Trump crowd on January 6th was mostly peaceful."

Getty Images | Spencer Platt

A second user opined in a pair of tweets that there was nothing good that came out of the protests. They added that the chaos represented the overall negative effect of Trump's presidency on the nation.

"It's increased the distance between people and government. Increased security means less access. The People having less access to their representatives in the halls of gov't is absolutely a negative. We're not better off. It made things worse."

This isn't the first time in recent days that Adams has publicly commented on the riots. As quoted by RealClearPolitics , the author said on the Wednesday edition of his Coffee with Scott Adams podcast that mainstream media was wrong in referring to the protests as a "coup attempt" or an "insurrection." He claimed that Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republican lawmakers were not attempting to overturn the results of the election, but rather asking for 10 more days to audit the results, in effect giving Americans more peace of mind regarding the integrity of the presidential race.

Adams also tweeted previously about Biden's speech in the immediate aftermath of the riots, where the president-elect referred to the individuals who stormed the Capitol as "domestic terrorists" as opposed to mere protesters. The cartoonist called Biden out for "demonizing" Trump's supporters and suggested that he should also resign for making those remarks.