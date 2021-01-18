Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Kaitlyn Bristowe Rocks Black Bra With Bag On Her Head & Shows Support For Erin Andrews
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Kaitlyn Bristowe was applauded by her Instagram followers after demonstrating a clever makeup hack that involved placing a bag on her head while she was clad in a bra. One of the viewers who was most excited about her video was a certain ousted Dancing with the Stars host.

Erin Andrews lost her gig co-hosting the reality dance competition before Kaitlyn and her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, waltzed away with the Mirrorball Trophy during the show's 29th season. While the two women never got to interact in the ballroom, The Bachelorette star showed the sportscaster some love by supporting one of her other endeavors. Kaitlyn's clip featured one of the sweatshirts from Erin's new line of athletic apparel, WEAR by Erin Andrews, much to her delight.

"Looooooooooooooove you looking out for that @wearbyea SWEATER," she wrote in the comments section.

She was referring to what Kaitlyn did to protect her Buffalo Bills sweat top from getting any of her foundation on it. In the caption, she explained that she forgot to put the shirt on before doing her makeup. Her video showed her flaunting a flawless, dewy beauty look. She wore a pair of black bottoms and a bralette crafted out of black lace. The tiny bra featured a scooped neckline and scallop trim on the bottom. Its shoulder straps were thin and cord-like. Because her midsection was bare, her waist's petite size and her chiseled abs were on full display.

She had her blond hair parted down the center and pulled back in a practical low ponytail. The song "Unstoppable" by Sia played over the footage as Kaitlyn demonstrated her ingenuity by grabbing a canvas One Wednesday tote bag and placing it over her head. She was then able to put her sweatshirt on without worrying about getting her makeup on the garment. Once her top was on, viewers could see the design on its front. It featured the Buffalo Bills' logo twice, along with the date the NFL team was established and the silhouette of the state of New York in blue.

Kaitlyn's hack racked up over 60,000 likes, and it received an outpouring of praise in the comments section.

"GENIUS!! Why haven't I ever thought to put a bag on my head," Big Brother 19 star Jessica Graf wrote.

"This is brilliant. This would have saved me so many stained shirts," another message from a fan read.

"STOP! you have solved all my life problems," a third viewer added.

"This is probably the smartest and funniest thing I've seen in a while. Stealing this idea," a fourth admirer commented.

