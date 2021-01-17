Kami Osman Shows Off Fantastic Figure & Tanned Skin In Barely There Bikini

Kami Osman gave fans a look at her incredibly fit physique in her latest Instagram post, which she uploaded on Sunday, January 17. The hot Canadian model shared a smoking-hot snapshot in which she rocked a barely there bikini set that showcased her enviable curves as she basked in the sun.

In the new update, Kami wore a white two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flawless physique. Notably, the bathing suit did more revealing than covering up. Her stance made it hard to see the front side of her ensemble. From what was visible, the top boasted itty-bitty cups, which hardly contained her shapely breasts. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was noticeable. A thin clear strap wrapped around her back.

The matching pair of bottoms were even more scanty. The waistline sat several inches away from her navel, exposing plenty of skin around her midsection. Viewers gushed over her flat stomach and how toned it looked. Like the top, the garment had clear straps that clung to her waist, highlighting her hips. The thong design allowed her to flaunt her round buns.

Kami was snapped outdoors in a place that looked like a resort. The location appeared tropical, surrounded by coconut trees and various plants. The blue sky was also apparent in the background. Despite the beautiful scenery, fans were likely more focused on Kami.

The snapshot showed the babe standing on a wooden deck with her body angled sideways. She placed her hands on a fence post as she looked straight into the camera. The bright sunlight enveloped her flawlessly tanned skin, making it glow.

The 25-year-old influencer left her dark hair down and loose, with most of her long tresses cascading down her back. Her locks were wet, possibly from swimming. She accessorized with a ring and a bangle.

In the caption, Kami wrote something vague. Many of her 880,000 followers on Instagram were quick to express their admiration for her jaw-dropping post. In just a few hours, the new share has received more than 9,700 likes and 45-plus comments. Some of her online supporters complimented her on her fantastic figure, while countless others praised her facial features.

"BEAUTIFUL picture. I hope you enjoy the sun," one of her admirers wrote.

"Your skin looks amazing!! How flawless can you be?! Too sexy to handle," gushed another fan, adding three flame emoji to the end of their message.

"Woah, that bikini looks dangerously small. Well, if I have a figure like that, I would flaunt it too," a third user added.