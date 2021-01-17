Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

January 17, 2021
'Victoria's Secret' Model Georgia Fowler Slays In Strapless Emerald Bikini While Sunbathing In Topless Car
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Georgia Fowler cranked up the heat when she recently took to Instagram to share an offering in which she sunbathed in a topless car. The brunette bombshell looked magnificent in a bikini that was unique and chic. The pic was so hot that it sparked a furious frenzy among her 1.2 million followers as they rushed to engage with her on the platform.

The Victoria's Secret model updated her social media account on Sunday, January 17, with several sexy snaps. In her caption, she teased that she was relaxing rancho-style.

The 28-year-old rocked an emerald bikini that did nothing but favors for her body. The skintight strapless number exposed her bronzed skin, while the molded cups helped to shape her ample cleavage. The two padded cups were linked by a metallic circular buckle that drew attention to her bust.

On her lower half, Georgia sported the matching bottoms. The skimpy green Brazilian-cut bottoms showcased her lean hips and toned thighs. The swimwear also revealed her toned midriff and chiseled abs.

Georgia posed in a topless vehicle with cream leather seats. She relaxed in the luxurious interior of the car that was parked close to a green hill.

In the first photograph, leaned back and put her hands behind her head. The pose highlighted her petite waist and tight hourglass curves. She also worked the camera by narrowing her eyes and slightly parting her lips for a sultry gaze.

Georgia flaunted her curves in a body shot in the following image. Standing, she held onto the windscreen and showed off her trim physique.

A close-up came next. The brunette bombshell pulled her hair back with her hands in the shot, drawing attention to her flawless face.

In the final snap, Georgia stood on the seat with her back turned to the camera. She tried to balance herself on one foot while seemingly trying to get out of the vehicle. The full-body shot showcased the model's insane figure from behind.

An admirer loved the swimsuit and wanted to know some details.

"Where is that swimwear from? Gorgeous[heart emoji]," they asked her.

Apparently, the two-piece was from Bikini Lovers, a luxe Italian brand.

Another was just blown away by her beauty.

"Wow, Georgia! You are so beautiful," they gushed.

One follower loved her toned physique.

"Great body, respect!" they wrote.

A fourth Instagrammer quoted Hot Chocolate's 1975 hit "You Sexy Thing."

"I believe in miracles... Where are you from you sexy thing?" they raved before adding music notes emoji.

Georgia recently took to the beach in a one-shoulder swimsuit. She showed off her lithe figure and ran in slow motion on Bondi Beach, Australia.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.