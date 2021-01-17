Ariel Winter Teases Cleavage In Unzipped Baby Yoda Pajamas

Ariel Winter has returned to Instagram after a three-week break and is dazzling her fans with a new series of photos. The former Modern Family actress posed for a group of close-up selfies in which she showed off her bright blond locks and flawless skin.

In the new pics, Ariel sat on top of what appeared to be a stripped bed. The bed had a black headboard and was pushed up against a wall with white shiplap. Hanging on the wall was a large piece of artwork that contained red lips.

Ariel gave a small grin in the series of images while zooming in on her freckles for her 4.4 million followers to see. She wore blue long-sleeved pajamas that featured Baby Yoda from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+. The onesie had the little character printed all over it, and Ariel kept the garb unzipped several inches in the front to expose a little bit of her cleavage.

The 22-year-old sat with one of her legs folded underneath her and the other bent at the knee as she propped herself up on it. She held her left hand to her face and rested her chin on her wrist as she smized into the camera.

In the caption of the new upload, Ariel called 2021 a "sh*tshow" and discussed her freckles. The television star seemed surprised that her spots were so prevalent these days, despite not being out in the sun in forever. She then added the shrugging woman emoji, as well as the dancing lady.

In just a few hours, the fun new post from Ariel brought in over 270,000 likes and 1,300 comments. Fans of the blonde complimented her beauty in the comments section as they fawned over her good looks.

"It's the hair tone lip shade combo for me," one user wrote with a flame emoji.

"I'm going to steal that onesie haha," another added.

"You are so perfect," a third admirer said.

"I love freckles... you look beautiful," a fourth fan commented.

Ariel's newest upload marks the first post from her in three weeks, with her last coming just after Christmas day. On December 26 she posed by her Christmas tree with her boyfriend Luke Benward as they played with and held their pack of loyal pups. The upload also had videos of Luke getting toys out of their dogs' stockings as they waited by patiently. The post featured Ariel in the same Baby Yoda sleepwear that she sported in her January 16 social media share.