Alexandra Cane Shows Off Tight Curves In Chocolate Bikini: 'More Laughs, More Life, More Love'

Alexandra Cane looked drop-dead gorgeous in her most recent share, which seemed to delight her 1.4 million Instagram followers. She looked stunning in a two-piece swimsuit that clung to her tight curves.

The British Love Island star took to social media on Sunday with the tantalizing photo. In her caption, she wrote down her aspirations for 2021. Then, she flipped the script and asked her admirers what they wanted from this year. She also asked them questions to help them reflect on how to achieve their goals.

The model and reality star rocked a chocolate swimsuit that looked fabulous. The top had triangular cups that revealed her bronzed décolletage. She flaunted her ample cleavage in the bikini that had gold buckles on the straps, drawing attention to her upper body. Alexandra paired the top with its matching bottoms that sat high on her curvy hips and showcased her trim thighs.

Both the top and bottoms left her midriff bare, exposing her chiseled abs. She flaunted her tiny waist that highlighted her hourglass silhouette.

Alexandra accessorized her ensemble with delicate necklaces, a bracelet, and a pair of hoop earrings. She also styled her hair in a side part. She let her wavy shoulder-length locks tumble down in casual disarray.

The influencer took to the outdoors for the snap. The seemingly candid photo was taken on a balcony with a spectacular view.

Alexandra smiled broadly, tilting her chin to the side so that some of her raven tresses partially covered her eye. It seemed as if she was trying to reach for the camera in the spur-of-the-moment snap.

The star's fans loved the image and showed their appreciation by hitting the like button over 25,000 times in just two hours.

An admirer replied to the question in her caption.

"I want the world healed, and for all of us to have our lives back," they wished before adding crying and heart emoji to their words.

One follower loved her flirty look.

"You are so cute. I love your hairstyle," they raved.

Another offered some sage advice.

"Have a great mental attitude, and you can achieve anything you want to this year. Nothing can hold you back if you are positive and smile each day. You can only control what you do in your life. 2021 will be a great year," they wrote.

Many fans raved about the swimsuit.

"Absolute beauty. Where is this bikini from, my babe?" one of her admirers wanted to know.

Alexandra is no stranger to showing off her curves on social media. She recently swayed her booty and showcased her insane figure as she talked about her fitness journey.