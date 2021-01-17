Madison Woolley Flaunts Taut Tummy In Bikini Top And Long Skirt: 'Island Attire'

Madison Woolley took to Instagram on January 17 to share a post that seemed to wow her 593,000 followers. The two-photo update showed the Australian model wearing a skimpy bikini top that she matched with a skirt.

Madison posed indoors in her sexy outfit. According to the geotag, she was at the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, which is located at the famous Whitsunday Islands.

In the first photo, she stood in the middle of the frame with one leg forward and crossed over the other leg. She let her right hand hang at her side, holding her bag. She raised her left hand to her head, possibly to touch her hair. Instead of facing the photographer, she looked to the side with a serious look.

The next pic showed Madison in a similar stance. This time, she placed her left hand on her hip as she gazed into the lens with her head slightly tilted to the side. Her tanned skin looked flawless and glowing in the shots, which some viewers pointed out in the comments section.

Madison flaunted her killer figure in a black bandeau-style bikini top with a design similar to a bow. The garment had thin straps that tied over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The cups were fully lined and secured her buxom curves. The deep neckline displayed a nice look at her cleavage and its short length showed off her insanely toned midsection.

She also sported a long skirt in the same color. The waistline hugged her small torso, almost covering her belly button. The garment was formfitting, accentuating her hourglass shape. She completed her look with a pair of espadrille platform sandals.

Madison parted her platinum blond tresses in the center and tied them in a low bun. The influencer opted to wear earrings and a bangle with her ensemble. She also had a pair of sunglasses, which were perched on top of her head.

In the caption, Madison wrote something about her "island attire." She revealed the clothes were from Princess Polly Boutique via a tag, adding a discount code for her followers to use. She also urged her fans to check out her new YouTube video.

After a few hours, her latest share racked up over 4,200 likes and more than 25 comments. Online admirers were quick to shower Madison with compliments and praise.

"Big summer vibe!!!" one wrote.

"So chic, as always," added another follower.

"You are always a vibe. So elegant and sexy at the same time," a third admirer praised.