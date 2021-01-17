Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

January 17, 2021
Nicky Gile Stuns In White Crop Top & Skirt Set
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Nicky Gile took to Instagram on January 16 to share a post that wowed her 1.8 million followers. The three-photo update showed the American bombshell wearing an ultra-revealing crop top and skirt set from Tiger Mist.

Nicky was posing inside a building in her skimpy outfit. In the first photo, she stood in the middle of the frame and placed her right hand on the banister behind her. Her other hand was holding her cream-colored handbag. The model looked at the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side.

The babe changed her stance in the second snap. This time, she popped her hip to the side, parting her thighs with one knee bent. She looked down over her body when the photographer took the picture.

The third image featured a full-body shot of Nicky standing on the first tread with her legs crossed, angling her body sideways. The hottie placed her left hand on the handrail to support her body.

Nicky flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy white crop top. The garment boasted off-the-shoulder sleeves that helped highlight her slim arms. Her buxom curves were covered by the fully lined top, but it looked like it could reveal too much if she moved in certain ways. The deep neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage, and the short length of the piece highlighted her toned midsection.

She sported a matching skirt that had a ruched look. It featured a high-waist design that hugged her curves and obscured her belly button from view. The bottoms had a snug fit, similar to that of a pencil skirt. The length was so short that it exposed plenty of skin. The light-colored set complemented her flawlessly tanned skin.

Nicky completed her look with a pair of light blue heeled sandals and opted for two necklaces as her accessories. Her highlighted hair was worn down and styled straight. She had a center part and let its long strands fall on her back with several strands hanging over her shoulders.

In the caption, Nicky mentioned that she was back in Miami. She gave credit to Tiger Mist by tagging the brand in the photo.

As of this writing, the share has racked up over 17,100 likes and more than 370 comments. Online admirers were quick to shower her with compliments and praise. Many of them raved about her fantastic figure, while others gushed over her beauty. Other fans struggled with the right words and left a string of emoji instead.

"Wow! I have seen you in so many sexy clothing, but this is top-notch," a fan wrote.

"You are gorgeous and very sexy," gushed another admirer.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.