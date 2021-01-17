Trending Stories
January 17, 2021
Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Cleavage & Fit Figure In Bikini Selfies On Instagram
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Victoria Villarroel wowed her fans on Saturday, January 16, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Venezuelan influencer and Kylie Jenner's former assistant rocked a skimpy hot pink bikini that showcased her killer curves and assets as she posed indoors for a couple of mirror selfies.

In the first snap, Victoria was dressed in scanty swimwear, standing in front of a big mirror inside a small room. She occupied the middle of the frame while holding her phone with her left hand. The babe angled the mobile device in front of her face and took the selfie. Her thigh gap was evident in the shot.

In the second pic, she moved closer to the mirror. She leaned forward and touched the looking glass with one of her hands to show off her manicured nails. Notably, her arms squeezed her breasts and made her cleavage look prominent.

A swipe to the right featured Victoria in a different stance. This time, she popped her hip to the side and possibly placed her hand on a flat surface to support her body. The hottie gazed at the mobile device as she took the picture.

Victoria sported a skimpy bikini top. The triangle-style cups were cut so small that they barely contained her voluptuous chest. As a result, a hint of her sideboob was on display. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose much of her décolletage. The thin straps were tied over her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore a matching pair of thong bottoms featuring a tiny piece of fabric that only covered what was necessary. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her groin area. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her hips, as well as her thighs. Fans also couldn't help but notice her toned midsection, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Victoria styled her brunette hair in loose waves and tied them into a high ponytail. She wore several necklaces and rings. For the occasion, she also had her nails painted with red polish.

In the caption, she dropped a couple of pink heart emoji. The new social media share earned more than 161,000 likes and upwards of 360 comments in just under a day. Some of her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless others were speechless and opted to use a trail of emoji.

"YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL. I AM IN LOVE IN EVERY DETAIL," gushed an admirer.

"That color was made for you," wrote another follower.

"You are hotter than your famous friends!" a third follower added.

