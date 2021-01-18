Trending Stories
January 18, 2021
Devin Brugman Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skintight Crop Top While Posing With Her Dog
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Saturday, January 16, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman started off the weekend by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 1.3 million followers.

The photos showed the co-founder of Monday Swimwear posing outside with her dog Walter. According to the geotag, the location of her casual photo shoot was Los Angeles, California.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell wore a light heather gray crop top. The skintight garment clung to her incredible curves. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her toned midsection. Devin paired the top with matching jogger pants. She finished off the sporty look with a black chain-strap purse, white ankle socks, tennis shoes, and gold bracelets.

In the first image, Devin and her canine companion sat together on a short wall in front of green foliage. The 30-year-old put her arm around her dog as he focused his attention on the photographer. She placed her black purse beside her.

For the following photo, Devin stood on the sidewalk and held onto Walter's leash. She turned to the side and hooked her thumb in her pants pocket as she closed her eyes and flashed her beautiful smile.

Devin and her dog moved closer to the camera in the final snap. She continued to hold his leash while smiling brightly.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that her pet was her "best friend." She also noted that her ensemble was from the clothing brand Alo Yoga.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon amassed more than 19,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

"Beautiful @devinbrugman," one fan wrote, adding both a heart-eye and a kissing face emoji to the comment.

"You're my absolute goals," a different devotee added, along with a heart-eye emoji.

"So pretty," another admirer remarked.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos. They instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Devin engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is not the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts feature her posing in revealing outfits.

For instance, earlier this week, she uploaded pictures in which she wore a plunging lace-up top. That post has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.

