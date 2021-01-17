Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 17, 2021
Ashley Graham Flaunts Curves Wearing Very Little: 'I Love Me'
nsfw
Rachel Dillin

Ashley Graham shared a sexy video of herself wearing very little while celebrating her body, which she said she loves most days. Her 11.9 million Instagram followers appreciated the honest look at the model.

In the video, a song called "Crazy" by Kelly Rowland played in the background, and Ashley sat in a bed next to a light-colored wall. She posed wearing black, high-waisted panties and nothing else. She kept her arms and legs in strategic positions to protect her modesty throughout the footage. At times, additional versions of her in black and white played across the background.

Ashley wore her long brown hair slicked back from her face and secured. She accessorized with g chunky, short gold chain and other gold necklaces in different lengths. Hoop earrings also dangled from her ears, and an engagement ring graced her left ring finger. As she moved, the model kept her full lips closed or just slightly open. She stared soulfully into the camera.

Many times during the clips, Ashley revealed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. She also showed off her thighs, which had a bit of cellulite on them that she did not edit out, choosing to keep things real.

Instagram users appreciated the natural look, and more than 284,000 hit the like button. More than 2,400 also composed a positive comment for the mother of one, with several choosing to include the flame emoji, indicating that they thought she looked hot in the video.

"You are true perfection, Ashley! I love this edit. It couldn't be any more amazing," enthused a follower who added several red heart-eye smilies.

"Oh, my goodness! This is absolutely everything. I swear, I wish I was that confident in myself. You're my inspiration. Thank you," a second devotee gushed, including yellow star-eye smilies.

"So beautiful! I wish I had your body confidence.....heck, I wish I had your body!! Amazing, Ashley! Keep up the amazing work. I love seeing you every single time you post. You're a true goddess," wrote a third Instagram user along with flames, red lips, and a lightning bolt.

"You have helped me build so much confidence to see a thick, plus size girl who is unapologetically her and proud of her skin — all of it," a fourth fan replied along with a high-five emoji.

Ashley recently delighted her social media followers with a post where she showcased her hourglass figure in seven different sexy outfits, The Inquisitr reported.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.