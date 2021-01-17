Ashley Graham Flaunts Curves Wearing Very Little: 'I Love Me'

Ashley Graham shared a sexy video of herself wearing very little while celebrating her body, which she said she loves most days. Her 11.9 million Instagram followers appreciated the honest look at the model.

In the video, a song called "Crazy" by Kelly Rowland played in the background, and Ashley sat in a bed next to a light-colored wall. She posed wearing black, high-waisted panties and nothing else. She kept her arms and legs in strategic positions to protect her modesty throughout the footage. At times, additional versions of her in black and white played across the background.

Ashley wore her long brown hair slicked back from her face and secured. She accessorized with g chunky, short gold chain and other gold necklaces in different lengths. Hoop earrings also dangled from her ears, and an engagement ring graced her left ring finger. As she moved, the model kept her full lips closed or just slightly open. She stared soulfully into the camera.

Many times during the clips, Ashley revealed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. She also showed off her thighs, which had a bit of cellulite on them that she did not edit out, choosing to keep things real.

Instagram users appreciated the natural look, and more than 284,000 hit the like button. More than 2,400 also composed a positive comment for the mother of one, with several choosing to include the flame emoji, indicating that they thought she looked hot in the video.

"You are true perfection, Ashley! I love this edit. It couldn't be any more amazing," enthused a follower who added several red heart-eye smilies.

"Oh, my goodness! This is absolutely everything. I swear, I wish I was that confident in myself. You're my inspiration. Thank you," a second devotee gushed, including yellow star-eye smilies.

"So beautiful! I wish I had your body confidence.....heck, I wish I had your body!! Amazing, Ashley! Keep up the amazing work. I love seeing you every single time you post. You're a true goddess," wrote a third Instagram user along with flames, red lips, and a lightning bolt.

"You have helped me build so much confidence to see a thick, plus size girl who is unapologetically her and proud of her skin — all of it," a fourth fan replied along with a high-five emoji.

Ashley recently delighted her social media followers with a post where she showcased her hourglass figure in seven different sexy outfits, The Inquisitr reported.