Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 17, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Demonstrates Tantalizing Flexibility In Booty-Accentuating Leggings
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Personal trainer and social media celebrity Yaslen Clemente showed off an impressive skill in an Instagram update on Saturday afternoon, dropping the jaws of her 2.5 million followers. She rocked a revealing athletic ensemble with a tight fit that left very little to the imagination, and she explained to fans in the caption that one of her New Year's fitness resolutions was to focus on her stretching.

Judging by her flexibility in the two snaps, it appeared that she had already reached near-perfection in that area and would only need to maintain the level at which she is currently.

Yaslen was photographed on the black tile floor of a gym with both legs extended straight out to her sides in a full center split. Her knees were locked and she pointed her toes up toward the ceiling.

In the first photo, she sat with her spine straight and her torso nearly vertical, holding her body up by engaging the muscles in her toned midsection and upper back. She also locked her arms and placed her palms flat on the ground in front of her to maintain posture.

She turned her head to one side to display her striking facial features in profile, and her hair was parted neatly off-center and styled in smooth, even curls that lay between her chiseled shoulders.

Yaslen wore a minuscule sports bra with a skimpy T-back and a pair of leggings that were designed to draw attention to her killer rear end. The garment was very high-waisted, with a wide band that dipped into a distinct V and transitioned to a thick seam that ran down the center of her derriere. Both details individually emphasized the tempting curve of each cheek.

The entrepreneurial model credited her athletic brand, Oh Yas Fit, which she owns in addition to a swimwear line.

The leggings featured a marbled fabric in white and pale pink, and the brand name was printed in light gray lettering on the outside of her left leg, near her ankle.

In the subsequent image, Yaslen amplified the stretch by leaning all the way forward and resting the front of her body against the ground. Her arms reached out past the top of her head, and her pert bust, as well as her belly, appeared to make full contact with the floor.

Yaslen's Instagram supporters couldn't wait to praise her dedication and appearance in the comments section.

"Wow so flexible," one fan remarked, adding a series of star emoji for emphasis.

"Ooo I'm all about these leggings," a second fan declared.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.