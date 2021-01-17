Trending Stories
January 17, 2021
Instagram Model Morgan Ketzner Tugs At A Pair Of White Swim Bottoms: 'Mornin'
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Morgan Ketzner dropped the jaws of her 690,000 Instagram followers after posting a picture in which she sported a skintight bikini.

The set was from luxury swimwear designer Montce. The top looked almost like a crop top at first glance and featured short sleeves and an off-the-shoulder silhouette that showed off the model's shoulders and collarbone. The hem extended down toward the bottom of her rib cage and ended so that the rest of her toned midriff was on full display.

The top featured a black and white striped pattern, and the combination of colors highlighted Ketzner's tanned skin. The fabric appeared to have triangular stitching across the design, adding an element of visual interest to the piece.

Ketzner completed the look with a pair of white bikini bottoms. They were a mid-rise silhouette with sides that rested just above her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure.

Ketzner styled her honey blond hair into a natural wavy look with a trendy center part and a few shorter tendrils framing her face. The rest of her hair cascaded down past her shoulders.

The Instagram model posed for the photo against a sliding door that showed lush greenery, pink flowers, and a bright blue sky in the reflection. The specific location was geotagged as Los Angeles, which is where the influencer is currently based. Ketzner put on hand on the door frame while using the other to tug at her bottoms. She crossed her right leg in front of her left in a position that emphasized her curves and tilted her head slightly as she looked into the camera.

In the caption for the photo, Ketzner wished her followers a good morning, adding the sun emoji to complete her simple greeting.

Fans loved the new update and awarded the post around 20,000 likes and more than 650 comments.

"The most beautiful girl," proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a lovestruck face emoji, fire symbol, and red heart.

"What a privilege... [I've] said it a lot of times... you are out of this world," gushed a second.

"Absolutely stunning. Maybe my new favorite pic of you. Have a great day!" wished a third.

"You clearly won the genetic lottery, congrats!" joked a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face.

It is not the first time this week that the influencer has wowed her fans in swimwear. In fact, Ketzner dropped jaws just yesterday after modeling a purple ribbed bikini, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

