Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 17, 2021
Allie Auton Showcases Her Busty Assets In Stunning 'Comeback' Post On Instagram
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Model Allie Auton thrilled her 617,000 Instagram followers with a trio of tantalizing snaps in an update on Saturday, January 16. The Australian beauty made up for nearly a week of silence on her social media page with her appearance, and she reassured fans in the caption that she had missed them in her absence.

Allie also mentioned her strapless mini dress, which she noted was exceptionally cozy in addition to looking incredibly sexy. It featured a stretchy, sandy-colored fabric that was an attractive complement to her fair hair and golden complexion.

nudeThe garment was thickly ruched up both of the side seams, making the already snug fit appear even more formfitting. The detailing caused the lightweight material to gather across most of the dress, emphasizing her slender waist in comparison to the swell of her shapely hips. The exception was the section of fabric over her voluptuous bust — which was stretched taut and smooth across the impressive curves of her breasts. It seemed clear that she was not wearing a bra underneath.

Allie added to her stylish look with a few accessories. She wore a pair of sunglasses with tortoiseshell frames perched on top of her head, and two necklaces, one of which featured the brand name "Dior" spelled out gold letters.

Her platinum hair was parted in the center and styled in easy waves that grazed the tops of her shoulders.

Allie geotagged her location on the Sunshine Coast in Southern Queensland, Australia, and appeared to be enjoying a scrumptious treat on an outdoor patio. In the first photo, she sat next to a small, round table with her long legs crossed and facing the camera. She placed her right arm slightly behind her body, so as not to block the view of any of her tempting physique.

Her other forearm was also concealed, but this one was blocked by her brown-checkered Louis Vuitton purse, which sat upon the table.

In addition to her designer handbag, a plate of sweets also took up residence on the white, marbled top. A pair of sugar-dusted pastries were accompanied by small ceramic dishes of fruit jam and thick, creamy custard.

In the second image, the photographer captured Allie from a slightly different angle, and she repositioned her arm, revealing a thick, sparkling band on her left pointer finger.

The final photo was a close-up shot from her point of view as she looked down at her plate. She rested her hand on her lap and drew focus to a portion of her thighs.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.