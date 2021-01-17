Allie Auton Showcases Her Busty Assets In Stunning 'Comeback' Post On Instagram

Model Allie Auton thrilled her 617,000 Instagram followers with a trio of tantalizing snaps in an update on Saturday, January 16. The Australian beauty made up for nearly a week of silence on her social media page with her appearance, and she reassured fans in the caption that she had missed them in her absence.

Allie also mentioned her strapless mini dress, which she noted was exceptionally cozy in addition to looking incredibly sexy. It featured a stretchy, sandy-colored fabric that was an attractive complement to her fair hair and golden complexion.

nudeThe garment was thickly ruched up both of the side seams, making the already snug fit appear even more formfitting. The detailing caused the lightweight material to gather across most of the dress, emphasizing her slender waist in comparison to the swell of her shapely hips. The exception was the section of fabric over her voluptuous bust — which was stretched taut and smooth across the impressive curves of her breasts. It seemed clear that she was not wearing a bra underneath.

Allie added to her stylish look with a few accessories. She wore a pair of sunglasses with tortoiseshell frames perched on top of her head, and two necklaces, one of which featured the brand name "Dior" spelled out gold letters.

Her platinum hair was parted in the center and styled in easy waves that grazed the tops of her shoulders.

Allie geotagged her location on the Sunshine Coast in Southern Queensland, Australia, and appeared to be enjoying a scrumptious treat on an outdoor patio. In the first photo, she sat next to a small, round table with her long legs crossed and facing the camera. She placed her right arm slightly behind her body, so as not to block the view of any of her tempting physique.

Her other forearm was also concealed, but this one was blocked by her brown-checkered Louis Vuitton purse, which sat upon the table.

In addition to her designer handbag, a plate of sweets also took up residence on the white, marbled top. A pair of sugar-dusted pastries were accompanied by small ceramic dishes of fruit jam and thick, creamy custard.

In the second image, the photographer captured Allie from a slightly different angle, and she repositioned her arm, revealing a thick, sparkling band on her left pointer finger.

The final photo was a close-up shot from her point of view as she looked down at her plate. She rested her hand on her lap and drew focus to a portion of her thighs.