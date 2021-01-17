Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 17, 2021
Eva LaRue Stuns In A 60s Inspired Semi-Sheer Black Mini Dress In Throwback Shot
instagram
Anna Harnes

Former All My Children star Eva LaRue stunned her nearly 200,000 Instagram followers after posting a throwback 60s inspired shot where she modeled a mini dress.

The dress was a dark black color that accentuated the actress's tanned skin. Part of the garment looked to be semi-sheer and exposed some of her skin beneath. The rest featured darker swirls that created a pretty pattern throughout the ensemble. The dress was designed with a slip-style silhouette and featured spaghetti straps that revealed the actress's toned arms as well as a scooped hem in the back that showed off her back and shoulders.

Her dark brown hair was styled into retro-inspired look, with a deep side-part that gave the impression of bangs and a slight bouffant in the back. Her hair only reached her shoulders and had a small curl at the bottom. Her jewelry consisted of a pair of dangling earrings and a diamond bracelet. She also sported a pair of black high-heels to match the dark hue of her slip. She added a small contrasting detail with her manicure, which was a chic white shade.

Eva posed by sitting on the floor and angling herself sideways to highlight her figure. She bent both her legs and put her body weight on her right hand so that she was leaning in toward the camera. Eva tilted down her head and looked over her shoulder with the smallest of smiles to add an alluring vibe to the photo. A red backdrop added a shocking pop of color to the photo.

In the caption for the shot, Eva confessed that the throwback picture, which took its inspiration from the Mad Men-like styles of the 1960s, was originally taken by Soap Opera Digest. She also joked that she did not remember the photoshoot but enjoyed the "fun flashback" nevertheless.

Fans loved the new upload and awarded the post over 9,000 likes and more than 230 comments.

"Absolutely divine shot," proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a thumbs-up symbol.

"When I first saw this, I thought you actually look like Natalie Wood. Stunning," raved a second.

"You look very beautiful as always Eva, difficult to improve upon perfect beauty :) Hope your day matched your inner and outer beauty. Love you," gushed a third.

"Ageless beauty not to mention a true goddess and looking better with every year," added a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the actress stunned fans last month after wearing a low-cut lace and leather look while holding a gun to channel her inner "Sasha Fierce."

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.