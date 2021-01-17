Eva LaRue Stuns In A 60s Inspired Semi-Sheer Black Mini Dress In Throwback Shot

Former All My Children star Eva LaRue stunned her nearly 200,000 Instagram followers after posting a throwback 60s inspired shot where she modeled a mini dress.

The dress was a dark black color that accentuated the actress's tanned skin. Part of the garment looked to be semi-sheer and exposed some of her skin beneath. The rest featured darker swirls that created a pretty pattern throughout the ensemble. The dress was designed with a slip-style silhouette and featured spaghetti straps that revealed the actress's toned arms as well as a scooped hem in the back that showed off her back and shoulders.

Her dark brown hair was styled into retro-inspired look, with a deep side-part that gave the impression of bangs and a slight bouffant in the back. Her hair only reached her shoulders and had a small curl at the bottom. Her jewelry consisted of a pair of dangling earrings and a diamond bracelet. She also sported a pair of black high-heels to match the dark hue of her slip. She added a small contrasting detail with her manicure, which was a chic white shade.

Eva posed by sitting on the floor and angling herself sideways to highlight her figure. She bent both her legs and put her body weight on her right hand so that she was leaning in toward the camera. Eva tilted down her head and looked over her shoulder with the smallest of smiles to add an alluring vibe to the photo. A red backdrop added a shocking pop of color to the photo.

In the caption for the shot, Eva confessed that the throwback picture, which took its inspiration from the Mad Men-like styles of the 1960s, was originally taken by Soap Opera Digest. She also joked that she did not remember the photoshoot but enjoyed the "fun flashback" nevertheless.

Fans loved the new upload and awarded the post over 9,000 likes and more than 230 comments.

"Absolutely divine shot," proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a thumbs-up symbol.

"When I first saw this, I thought you actually look like Natalie Wood. Stunning," raved a second.

"You look very beautiful as always Eva, difficult to improve upon perfect beauty :) Hope your day matched your inner and outer beauty. Love you," gushed a third.

"Ageless beauty not to mention a true goddess and looking better with every year," added a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the actress stunned fans last month after wearing a low-cut lace and leather look while holding a gun to channel her inner "Sasha Fierce."