January 18, 2021
Draya Michele Flaunts Her Curves In A Cut-Out Swimsuit While Posing On Mossy Rocks
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Draya Michele brought a lot of heat to her Instagram page on Friday with a photo that captured her curvy figure in all its glory. The Basketball Wives LA star hopped on some mossy rocks and dared to bare a significant amount of skin while modeling a design from her swimwear line.

Draya, 35, often shows off her own beautiful body to model looks from her Mint Swim label. In her latest update, the entrepreneur shared her excitement over her new collaboration with PacSun. According to People, the exclusive collection is available on the major clothing brand's website.

The piece Draya chose to model was a cheery yellow color that brought out the warm tones in her glowing skin. The swimsuit featured tank top-style sleeves, a scoop neckline, and two large cutouts on the sides. The larger of the two curved openings was cut high enough to expose a scant amount of her ample bust.

Draya accessorized with a silver ankle bracelet and a pair of chunky hoop earrings. The latter featured a rope-like design that was similar to the shape of her long, twisty braid. Some hair was wrapped around the dark plait at the base to elevate it even higher than it already was on top of her head. The braid trailed over the left side of her body so that its tip brushed her bare belly.

The maillot's cutouts showed off the results of Draya's hard work on her body, and she bared her rock-hard abs while reclining on a rocky surface — she was stretched out on a section of raised gray rock on a beach. Moss grew on the coarse stone, and its green color complemented her attire. She leaned back on her hands in an area that allowed her to keep her feet on the wet sand. She turned her head to the side and closed her eyes, which resulted in her facial expression looking soft and dreamy.

Draya's excitement seemed to be contagious, as her followers rewarded her big announcement with over 100,000 likes. They also flocked to the comments section to congratulate her and compliment her on her appearance.

"So beautiful. Congratulations on all your success," read one response to her post.

"I see eating all that nasty food paid off!! Dam! I'm about to start eating air too," another fan commented.

"Wow Makes me want to eat fruit all day and get back in the gym and drink green tea," a third admirer wrote.

Draya's followers always eat up the looks that she serves on social media. As reported by The Inquisitr, her fans went wild over photos of her racy Halloween costume, which included a revealing lace teddy, fishnet stockings, and bunny ears.

