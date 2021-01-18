Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 18, 2021
Donald Trump Will Never Recover From Capitol Riots, Former White House Official Says
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with MSNBC that was broadcast on Saturday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said that President Donald Trump will never recover from the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Per Raw Story, host Alex Witt kicked off the segment by pointing out that dozens of banks and businesses have blacklisted Trump, accusing him of inciting violence.

In addition, Trump was recently banned from virtually all major social media platforms, Shopify took his stores offline and several major banks -- including Deutsche Bank -- severed all ties with him.

"I don't see how he will revive that brand. People say he got through bankruptcies and all this other stuff, but this is totally different," Scaramucci said, stressing that the commander-in-chief cannot recover from the scandal because he will always be considered a "domestic terrorist."

"I think he's really damaged himself and I think he's damaged the future of the Trump family as it relates to business as well as their political careers."
Trump will face difficult legal challenges once he leaves office, Scaramucci continued, noting that the Southern District of New York and the City of New York are both bringing cases against him.

He also predicted that the president will be held legally accountable for pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to intervene in the 2020 presidential election.

Furthermore, according to Scaramucci, the Senate's impeachment trial could uncover more criminal behavior and prove that the president and his allies were directly involved in organizing and inciting the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"If you lay it all out and you lay out, what in Congress is going to unfold at the Senate impeachment trial, there's a lot of information that's going to come out and Mr. Trump and his acolytes were at the center of this," the former White House official concluded.

Earlier this week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached the commander-in-chief for allegedly inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

Both Democrats and Republicans have condemned Trump's rhetoric, accusing him of inspiring a violent group of supporters to storm and vandalize the Capitol building.

The riots have had a significant impact on Trump's political standing, polling suggests. According to data from the Pew Research Center, he will leave office with an approval rating of 29 percent.

In the same poll, over 50 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that Trump bears responsibility for last week's violent protests. Virtually all Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents agreed with that assessment.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.