January 18, 2021
Olivia Jade Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Cheeky Brown Bikini While Enjoying 'Swinter' Weather
nsfw
Treva Bowdoin

Olivia Jade came up with her own creative way to describe the warm winter weather that the Los Angeles area has been experiencing in her latest Instagram share. The post also showed the influencer taking advantage of the balmy temperature by rocking a bikini for a poolside photo op.

Olivia, 21, deemed the summery winter "swinter" in the caption, and she likely made a few of her followers a bit envious by sharing a visual of what her sunny Saturday looked like. She showed off her scorching-hot figure outdoors in a brown two-piece. Her top featured fixed triangle cups and wide shoulder straps. The garment's deep V-neck showed off an eyeful of her ample cleavage.

Olivia's bottoms featured a belt-like band that formed the waist and sides. She accessorized her swimwear with stacked bangle bracelets, a pendant necklace, and a string of white beads. Her glossy brunette locks were slightly damp and parted down the middle. The scintillating sunlight brought out her hair's golden highlights.

Olivia was photographed from the opposite side of the pool. The water was shaded by tall trees, while her body was bathed in sunlight. She stood in front of a low wooden wall and a tall green hedge. Beyond that, vines grew on a towering chain-link fence.

In her first pic, Olivia faced the camera. Her arms were straight down at her sides, and she had her right knee bent so that she could rest her corresponding foot against the wooden barrier.

In her second snapshot, she got a bit sassier. She turned to the side and placed her hands in front of her chest. At the same time, she stepped her right foot forward and pointed her toes. She finished her pose by arching her back and turning her head to smirk at the camera. This pic revealed that her bottoms had a cheeky cut, and the design drew attention to her backside's peachy shape. She was also showing off her impressively toned legs.

Olivia's followers couldn't stop gushing over how great she looked.

"Can you drop your workout routine?! You look amazing!" one message read.

"Looking fabulous and love your swimsuit," another fan wrote.

"Keep posting this content and you can fraud your way into congress for all I care," a third admirer quipped.

While most of the responses to Olivia's post were positive, she has faced a lot of scrutiny in the wake of the college admission bribery scandal that resulted in her mother, Full House star Lori Loughlin, serving time in prison. As reported by The Inquisitr, the YouTuber was recently criticized for sharing a video of herself and a group of pals partying. Some of her followers suggested that it was inappropriate and irresponsible for them to party during a pandemic.

