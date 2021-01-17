Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 17, 2021
Brazilian Health Minister Admits Healthcare System Is In 'State Of Collapse' In Parts Of The Country
Coronavirus
Anna Harnes

Several Brazilian politicians, including President Jair Bolsonaro and Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, have admitted that the country's health care system is nearing collapse in several regions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, the admission from Brazilian leaders comes after the South American nation was rocked by reports that patients were dying from asphyxiation after stores of oxygen are close to running out in both the city of Manaus and its larger state of Amazonas. Demand for oxygen has jumped by 500 percent over the past two weeks alone.

"I would say yes, there is a collapse in healthcare in Manaus. The line to get a hospital bed has grown a lot, today we have about 480 people waiting in line. And the reality is that there is a lower supply of oxygen — not an interruption, but a lower supply of oxygen," confessed Pazuello while on a video discussion with the president.

"Today we are in the most critical moment of the pandemic, one that has no precedent in the state of Amazonas. We are facing a lot of difficulty in getting medical supplies. And as everyone is following, our main difficulty now has been getting oxygen," echoed Amazonas Gov. Wilson Lima in a separate news conference.

Bolsonaro has attempted to stem criticism by claiming that "all means" of help are being given to the region, including a recent move by the air force to deliver oxygen to hospitals and by airlifting patients to other parts of Brazil where they will finally have access to care.

A woman stands in a cemetery in Brazil.
Getty Images | Andre Coelho

Meanwhile, the nation's vice president, Hamilton Mourão, blamed a new strain of COVID-19 for the increased strain on the healthcare system and defended the government's actions, claiming that it could not have foreseen the crisis.

That said, both internal and international watchdog groups have voiced their disagreement, with many blaming the government for not taking the pandemic seriously. For example, the research-focused Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) urged lawmakers to institute a second lockdown in Amazonas back in September 2020 due to a second wave of cases. However, the government denied the second wave at the time.

Even more damning was a Human Rights Watch report published last week that openly accused Bolsonaro of "sabotage" against measures aimed to stop the spread of the coronavirus earlier this spring.

Even this past December, the Brazilian leader was spreading conspiracy theories about the safety of the recently approved COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting at one point that the drug would start turning people into reptiles, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

The South American nation currently has the second-highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in the world, with around 210,000 deaths and 8.4 million cases.

Latest Headlines

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.