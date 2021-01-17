Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 17, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Slays Fans While Wearing Sheer, Gold Lingerie In Bed & Surrounded By 'The Snack That Smiles Back'
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Niece Waidhofer's 2.7 million Instagram followers have come to expect nothing less than a combination of tantalizing beauty and a saucy sense of humor from her frequent shares, and they were definitely not disappointed by her latest post. The buxom brunette model flaunted her amazing curves while posing in bed surrounded by a mouthwatering snack, piquing the interest of over 53,500 fans who hit the like button in the first few hours after the snap was uploaded — including fellow spitfire influencer Gabriella Abutbol.

Niece lay back on a white sheet and was photographed from above, giving an expansive view of her curvaceous figure all the way down to her knees. She wore a gorgeous and extremely revealing lingerie set featuring a light yellow-gold shade that beautifully complemented her pale, flawless complexion. The demi-cups of the underwire bra were formed partially from sheer fabric that exactly matched the shade of her skin, interspersed by two evenly-spaced vertical strips of boning that formed to the roundness of her breasts. An intricate floral lace with scalloped edging comprised the upper half of the cups, covering her more intimate bits.

The matching panties had double straps that ran just above the swell of her hips, which were emphasized by the tantalizing flesh of her thick backside in her supine pose. The skimpy garment also had the same lacy detailing across a small section of the front.

Niece also wore gold-topped stockings pulled up over her knees at asymmetrical heights. The left was considerably lower than the right, which reached mid-way up the upper portion of her leg. She accessorized with a shiny satin ribbon the exact shade of her lingerie tied in a bow around her neck, and her deep chestnut curls were spread out in long tendrils around her stunning visage.

Niece geotagged her location as being surrounded by a fragrant flower and made a joke in the caption about not being able to clearly understand certain song lyrics — both of which alluded to her unusual prop. Instead of roses, she was surrounded by a generous sprinkling of cheddar goldfish crackers.

Niece's Instagram fans loved the post, and an array of compliments and suggestive comments hit the comments section.

"Something something flavor blasted. There's a joke somewhere but I've been drinking," one fan remarked.

"XXXtra cheddar ONLY in this house. Come back from the store with original and you'll be sleeping with the fishes," Niece replied, using a clever double-entendre.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.