Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

January 17, 2021
Donald Trump's Extremist Supporters Want Him Executed For Betraying Them, Report Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

A report from HuffPost released on Saturday claimed that some of President Donald Trump's extremist supporters are turning on him and calling for his execution.

"In online havens for MAGA extremists, including Gab, CloutHub, MeWe, Telegram and far-right message boards such as 8kun, the tone toward Trump is shifting," the publication wrote.

Citing thousands of messages on the platforms, the news outlet claimed that a small but growing number of Trump's supporters are turning on the head of state due to his call for peace following the storming of the U.S. Capitol that sparked a second impeachment.

"Some have called for his arrest or execution, labelling him a 'traitor' and a 'coward.' Alarmingly, many of those who are irate about Biden's supposed electoral theft are still plotting to forcibly prevent him from taking office — with or without Trump's help."
In the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, authorities are warning of possible violence in all 50 state Capitols. The warnings come amid a new joint intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, which warned that politically motivated extremists will "very likely" be the most significant domestic terrorism threat this year.

HuffPost noted that extremists have recently taken to the previously mentioned social platforms to call for the burning of the Capitol, attacks on news stations, and the hanging of enemies amid a purported civil war.

As The Inquisitr reported, users of Gab allegedly used the platform to communicate with rioters amid the storming of the Capitol and urged them to hunt down Vice President Mike Pence.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the announcement of the introduction of the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Zach Gibson

According to The Conversation, right-wing extremism has been growing in the United States and around the globe. The publication pointed to the UN Security Council's Counterterrorism Committee's claim that there has been a 320 percent increase in right-wing terrorism across the world in the five years before 2020. The surge comes alongside the rise of figures like Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The publication claimed that the world is at the beginning of a "new age of terrorism" unique from the movements before it — the Russian Anarchist Wave of the 1880s, the Anti-Colonial movement of the 1920s, the 1960s New Left Wave, and the 1990 Religious Wave.

"And if the duration of the previous four waves have taught us anything, it's that this new one could be around for many more years to come."
According to The Conversation, the rise in right-wing extremism has paralleled a decline in violent Islamic movements. Notably, FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed in July of 2019 that domestic terror threats were roughly equal to international terror threats and acknowledged that the majority of American domestic terrorism the bureau has investigated is linked to white supremacist violence. His comment came after Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin highlighted a May 2017 FBI/DHS report that found white supremacists were connected to more homicides from the years 2000 to 2016 than any other group.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.