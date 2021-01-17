Donald Trump's Extremist Supporters Want Him Executed For Betraying Them, Report Says

A report from HuffPost released on Saturday claimed that some of President Donald Trump's extremist supporters are turning on him and calling for his execution.

"In online havens for MAGA extremists, including Gab, CloutHub, MeWe, Telegram and far-right message boards such as 8kun, the tone toward Trump is shifting," the publication wrote.

Citing thousands of messages on the platforms, the news outlet claimed that a small but growing number of Trump's supporters are turning on the head of state due to his call for peace following the storming of the U.S. Capitol that sparked a second impeachment.

"Some have called for his arrest or execution, labelling him a 'traitor' and a 'coward.' Alarmingly, many of those who are irate about Biden's supposed electoral theft are still plotting to forcibly prevent him from taking office — with or without Trump's help."

In the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, authorities are warning of possible violence in all 50 state Capitols. The warnings come amid a new joint intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, which warned that politically motivated extremists will "very likely" be the most significant domestic terrorism threat this year.

HuffPost noted that extremists have recently taken to the previously mentioned social platforms to call for the burning of the Capitol, attacks on news stations, and the hanging of enemies amid a purported civil war.

As The Inquisitr reported, users of Gab allegedly used the platform to communicate with rioters amid the storming of the Capitol and urged them to hunt down Vice President Mike Pence.

According to The Conversation, right-wing extremism has been growing in the United States and around the globe. The publication pointed to the UN Security Council's Counterterrorism Committee's claim that there has been a 320 percent increase in right-wing terrorism across the world in the five years before 2020. The surge comes alongside the rise of figures like Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The publication claimed that the world is at the beginning of a "new age of terrorism" unique from the movements before it — the Russian Anarchist Wave of the 1880s, the Anti-Colonial movement of the 1920s, the 1960s New Left Wave, and the 1990 Religious Wave.

"And if the duration of the previous four waves have taught us anything, it's that this new one could be around for many more years to come."