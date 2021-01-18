Olivia Munn, 40, Goes Braless In A Green Slip Dress In Alluring Kitchen Video

Olivia Munn put on a mini-fashion show in her kitchen, and her Instagram followers were floored by how gorgeous she looked in the single outfit that she modeled for them.

In her latest reel, the 40-year-old actress stunned in a slinky slip dress. The garment was an olive green color that looked striking against Olivia's fair skin. It was constructed out of satiny fabric with a subtle textured finish. The piece had skinny shoulder straps and a wide V-neck that dipped down low enough to make it obvious that she was going braless. The detail also showcased her smooth décolletage while drawing attention to her chest's perky appearance.

The side seams on the front gave the number a flattering fit. Its shimmery fabric followed the curves of Olivia's ample bust and skimmed the rest of her body. Most of the footage showed her from the hips up, so the length of her dress was not revealed.

In her caption, she shared where she got the garment by tagging the Instagram page for S by Serena, the fashion brand founded by professional tennis player Serena Williams.

Olivia's video also focused on her bling. She rocked the trendy layered necklace look by pairing a delicate gold chain with a chunky chain-link pendant necklace. The latter appeared to include a medallion and a cursive letter. Her earrings were a pair of thin, oversized silver hoops.

Olivia wore her brunette hair blown out straight and styled with a center part. She initially arranged her silky tresses so that they spilled down her back and in front of her left shoulder. However, she used her fingers to brush her hair out so that it covered both sides of her chest.

She stood in her kitchen, where she took advantage of its flattering warm lighting. She occasionally took sips of water from a glass as she gazed at the camera with her bright brown eyes. Her skin looked dewy and radiant, and she credited makeup artist Nova Kaplan for helping her get her glow on.

The soundtrack that she chose for her video was "Level Up" by Ciara.

It took just one hour for Olivia's post to earn over 47,000 likes from her faithful followers.

"I have no idea what's going on, but I've watched it twice already," one viewer remarked in response to her video.

"So gorgeous and hot," another fan commented.

"You look fantastic! Dig your style!" a third admirer wrote.

Olivia might be serving up looks from the comfort of her own kitchen now, but she treated her followers to vacation content earlier this month. In one post, she enjoyed an ocean view while rocking a tiny pair of swimsuit bottoms and a white crop top.