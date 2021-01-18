Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight Velvet Mini Dress

On Saturday, January 16, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 623,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 30-year-old posed in front of a vase full of flowers that had been placed on a pillar. She stood in between an off-white wall adorned with framed art and a desk. She touched the side of her face as she looked directly at the camera lens.

She sported a long-sleeved blush-colored mini dress with ruched detailing from the clothing company Oh Polly. The skintight garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She kept the glamourous look relatively simple and only accessorized with a choker necklace. The blond bombshell also wore her long locks down in a voluminous style.

She altered her position for the following photo by leaning on the desk. She used one of her hands to stabilize herself and continued to focus her gaze on the camera lens. The final shot showed her pressing her shoulder against the wall.

The geotag suggested that the photos were taken in Manchester, England.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers "a Sassy Saturday" and advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"So gorgeous," wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"You are amazing," added a different devotee, along with a single heart-eye emoji.

"Wow unreal my girl! Hope you have the best weekend, lots of love always," remarked another admirer.

"Wow you look absolutely dreamy in this stunning velvet dress you are just so beautiful babe xx," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Rachel is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently shared pictures, in which she wore a white corset and skintight pants. That post has been liked over 14,000 times since it was uploaded.