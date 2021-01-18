Jessie James Decker Shares A Sizzling Instagram Snap Featuring Two Of Her 'Favorite Things'

Country cutie Jessie James Decker surprised her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share -- a snap in which she included what she referred to as two of her "favorite things" in the caption.

Jessie stood outside of a chic-looking restaurant with her husband, former professional football player Eric Decker, by her side. She was positioned on a small step to bring her petite frame closer to her husband's height, and there was a light installed beneath the step, illuminating the area. The restaurant's name, Acre, was visible on the side of the building behind them, and there were a few more eye-catching details in the frame, including a geometric statement wall and intricately patterned tiles.

However, the focal point of the shot remained the happy couple in the middle of it all. Jessie kept things simple and chic in a nude two-piece set that highlighted her incredible figure. The garment had a deep V-neck neckline which revealed a bit of cleavage. The fabric stretched over her curves, draping down over her sides but leaving her toned stomach exposed. The garment had long sleeves with some delicate detailing along the cuffs, and the back trailed down nearly all the way to her ankles. The top had a bit of a bohemian vibe, and the soft nude hue looked stunning against Jessie's bronzed skin.

She paired the unique top with high-waisted trousers that clung beautifully to her curves without hugging her sculpted stems too tightly. She finished off the look with a pair of heels that had a see-through upper, and a cross-body bag that extended diagonally over her chest. She tagged her own clothing brand, Kittenish, in the picture, suggesting that at least some of the components of her ensemble came from her store.

Eric likewise kept things simple and neutral, pairing his skinny khakis with brown flip-flops and a white button-down shirt.

The duo both held a drink, and Eric appeared to have his arm around Jessie as they both smiled at the camera.

The songstress paired the sweet photo with a caption naming her husband as one of her favorite things, along with spicy food.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 97,100 likes within three hours, as well as 313 comments.

"Obsessed with that outfit," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"The hottest couple," another follower chimed in.

"Outfit goals," a third fan remarked.

"Y'all are so fine," yet another person added.

